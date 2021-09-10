IRONTON — Cincinnati Moeller got a solid effort from backup quarterback Van George and its defense stood tall until the end allowing the Crusaders to defeat Ironton, 25-7, in a much-anticipated high school football game Friday night at Bob Lutz Field/Tanks Memorial Stadium.
Noah Geselbracht, the Moeller starter, did not make the trip. He’s out with mono. He had 735 yards passing and nine scores in the first three games. George threw for 269 yards.
“Didn’t expect that,” Ironton coach Trevon Pendleton said of seeing George. “Their starter never carried the ball. He hurt us on the zone read.”
Moeller has one of the top Division I programs in Ohio as it has won nine state championships. Gerry Faust once coached the Crusaders before leaving to take over Notre Dame. The 25 points are a season-low for Moeller.
Ironton has been a two-time state champion in Ohio Division 3 and now plays in Division V. The Fighting Tigers have reached the state finals the past two seasons, bowing to Kirtland each time.
Spectrum Sports televised the game live to parts of Ohio.
Ironton (3-1) avoided its first home shutout since 2007 with a 52-yard touchdown pass from Jon Wylie to Aaron Masters on a tunnel screen with 23.8 seconds left.
Moeller is off to a 4-0 start and takes on St. Xavier next Friday at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Friday’s game marked the longest road trip for the Crusaders this season. The Fighting Tigers (3-1) return to Ohio Valley Conference play at South Point, their first road game of the season.
George fired three touchdown passes, two in the first half to give the visitors a 14-0 lead. His third came in the fourth period on a fourth-down pass. Brandon White snapped that one and Tennel Bryant the first two. The Crusaders also picked off three passes and recovered a fumble.
“He came through in a big way,” Moeller coach Mark Elder said of George. “He’s a confident young man. He did what we expected.”
Moeller did hurt itself with penalties, 12 for 101 yards.
“We’ve got some things to clean up,” Elder said. “This was fantastic. Got down in that end zone once and it got kind of crazy. It’s a neat atmosphere.”
Ironton coach Trevon Pendleton said he enjoyed meeting Moeller, the first time the two have met.
“Guys like that. We like it,” he said. “It’s awesome. Play anytime, anywhere.”
Pendleton said the Fighting Tigers have areas to improve on as well as they return to OVC play.
“Turnovers hurt,” he said. “We had that 17-play drive and came away empty. Got to finish.”
Ironton had a big moment early when Landon Wilson ran for 35 yards on the game’s second play.
Ironton had a long drive in the second period only to fumble the ball away at the visitors’ 29. The Fighting Tigers got off 17 plays.
“They got us on the screen,” Elder said of Ironton’s score. “We’ve got to get off the field quicker.”
It was Military Appreciation Night. Ironton players carried out American flags when they came onto the field. A tribute to firefighters and first responders for 9-11 (Sept. 20, 2001) was held. The Ironton band played the song “America.”
ARCHBISHOPE MOELLER 14 0 3 8 — 25
IRONTON 0 0 0 7 — 7
First quarter
M—Bryant 9 pass from George (pass failed), 3:16.
M—Bryant 67 pass from George (Merk pass from Thompson), 1:25.
Third quarter
M—Steeler 26 FG, 2:21.
Fourth quarter
M—White 17 pass from George (George run), 5:55.
I—Sheridan 52 pass from Wiley (Sheridan kick), 23.8.
Team Statistics
M I
First downs 14 13
Rushes-yards 30-150 39-133
Passing yards 269 88
Total offense 419 221
Comp-att-Int 17-22-1 6-15-3
Fumbles-lost 2-0 1-1
Penalties 12-101 3-35
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Moeller. George 6-17, Bryant 1-9, Weeder 8-50, Marshall 12-62, Dunn 1-9, Kelley 2-3. Ironton, Howard 3-12, Keyes 7-21, Wylie 6-minus 4, Duncan 3-10, Barnes 1-4, Wilson 12-52, Howard 2-8.
PASSING—Moeller, George 16-21-1, 269; Dunn 0-1-0. Ironton, Wylie 6-15-3.
RECEIVING — Moeller, Love 1-22, Marshall 2-26, Kattus 4-90, Thompson 1-3, Merk 2-30, Bryant 3-32, White 4-66. Ironton, Howard 1-1, Perkins 2-24, Masters 2-56, Wilson 1-7.