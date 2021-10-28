HUNTINGTON - Marshall offensive lineman Alex Mollette has been around Thundering Herd football for a long time.
Just how long?
During interviews this week, Mollette referenced his first encounter with FIU, which came on an unofficial visit to Marshall as a committed senior.
That was 2015, and it was a date that Mollette - and many Marshall fans - won't forget.
The game was dubbed as the '75' game, occurring around the 45th anniversary of the 1970 Marshall plane crash.
Mollette and fellow commit Will Ulmer drove up together to check out the special day as Marshall took on FIU.
It was then that one of the most unique things in Marshall history occurred - something that caused Mollette and Ulmer's love for Marshall to hit another level.
"If I remember correctly our first touchdown, it was 7-0 with 11:14 (in the first quarter) - 11-14-70," Mollette said. "It was kind of crazy, you know. Just seeing all that stuff. Me and Will were just kind of like starry-eyed with Marshall since we committed. We've always just loved it."
Fast forward six years and the two are still at Marshall, thanks in part to the extra year brought on by the NCAA after COVID-19 took hold of the 2020 season.
For Mollette, personally, his sixth year is taking him back to his first in a sense with a switch back to the position he was originally brought to Marshall to play all along.
Mollette has made the most of the opportunity, as evidenced by his inclusion on the mid-season watch list for the Rimington Trophy, given to the nation's best center.
"I came into college as a center," Mollette said. "I was there for about a year and then Coach Mirabal moved me to guard because we had a pretty good center at that time - Levi (Brown). Getting back to it, I like it and I feel really natural at it. It's a great position, a lot of responsibility - getting everyone going the right way and making sure everyone is doing the right things - but at the end of the day, I love it."
As Mollette gets set for another chapter in the Marshall-FIU rivalry, he knows that anything can happen in the game.
Such has been shown throughout the years with some of the results between the teams.
In that 2015 game that he and Ulmer visited, Marshall's early touchdown was the first of many in a 52-0 blanking at Joan C. Edwards Stadium during the '75' game.
Mollette's first two seasons playing on Marshall's team did not bring good memories as the Herd fell 31-14 in Miami in 2016 before seeing the Panthers come into Huntington and top a favored Marshall team, 41-30, on a dreary day at 'The Joan.'
The 2018 and 2019 seasons saw Marshall return the favor in a pair of tight games.
In 2018, Marshall was the spoiler. FIU had control of the East Division going into the Panthers' season finale in Miami, but Marshall earned a 28-25 win over the Panthers to spoil their quest for an East division title.
In 2019, the Thundering Herd earned a 30-27 overtime win over FIU, who rallied with 17 points in the fourth quarter to force the extra session.
As they prepare for Saturday's matchup, FIU is seeking its first win over an FBS team since the 2019 season. Mollette also knows, however, exciting moments seem to be in the air when the teams meet, so he's ready for a challenge from the Panthers, who impressed him on film.
"I see a fast, physical front," Mollette said. "They are a good defense, honestly. They've got some good linemen that are really good and can hold the point, they've got some linebackers that can fly around and they've got some experience on the back end. It's going to be a really good test."