When Cristina Schmidt was hired as assistant coach for the Cabell Midland boys basketball team, it wasn’t really about breaking barriers, according to those involved. Actually, it was more of a no-brainer.
Schmidt brought a lot of court knowledge when she joined the coaching staff of Knights coach J.J. Martin last year, including seven seasons as the women’s basketball head coach at Calumet College, an NAIA program in Whiting, Indiana. She also had a lot of insight on two of Midland’s best players — who just happen to be her sons.
Chandler Schmidt, a 6-foot-1 guard, led the Knights in scoring as a sophomore last season (17.8 points per game) and was selected to the Class AAA All-State first team. Younger brother Dominic Schmidt, a 6-1 freshman, averaged 11.8 points and displayed unlimited shooting range. They helped Midland go 21-4 and earn the No. 4 seed for the state tournament, which was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.
Some folks on the outside of the Cabell Midland program might see it as unusual for a woman to coach a boys basketball team — one that includes her own sons — but that’s not the way the Knights, or Martin in particular, look at it.
“People might see it as a little strange,” Martin said, “that I have a parent of two of my kids working with me, but when you look at the big picture of it, it’s not strange. To me, it makes sense. What are the odds of me getting an ex-college basketball coach as my assistant coach? It’s a no-brainer to me, I don’t care what they say.
“If most of those people who are surprised knew anything about basketball, it wouldn’t be a surprise, especially in West Virginia basketball. We just work well together, and we were able to prove it this year.”
Martin, previously an assistant coach for two years at Midland, took over this past season when Rick Chaffin stepped down, and didn’t have to look far to find a qualified assistant.
Cristina Schmidt was already in Cabell County, having moved there with her family from Indiana in 2017 when her husband, Travis, was transferred for his job. She was already coaching boys basketball, too, serving as the middle school coach at St. Joseph Central and was also coaching Chandler’s AAU team based in Charleston. She met Martin when they coached against each other’s teams in area summer leagues.
“I just liked the way she coached,” Martin said. “I liked her intensity. She was not one to sit there and let the kids go up and down. She was very, very vocal and very, very active.”
Cristina Schmidt recognized the opportunity to continue to develop the skills of her sons, whom she had coached and served as a personal trainer during their formative years.
“I had coached my boys their whole lives,” she said. “It would be one thing if I’d never coached, and I wouldn’t have thought about it. But why would I sit back if I knew what I was doing and not give what I had always done to a program I thought really needed it?”
Cristina Schmidt was a standout player, first at Portage High in Indiana, then at NAIA Purdue-Calumet (now Purdue Northwest). She was a 1,000-point scorer in college and a two-time first-team choice on the All-Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference squad. Prior to working at Calumet, she coached for seven seasons as an assistant at Portage High.
With her background, she saw no reason why she shouldn’t — or couldn’t — coach high school boys. She didn’t view it as a special situation.
“To be honest,” she said, “and this isn’t me being in any different kind of way as a player myself and a coach myself: I see it as, if you know the game and you can coach, it doesn’t matter (if it’s) female, male. I’ve always said that.
“In my first interview for a boys program — not here, but in Indiana — one principal who knew who I was and what I’d done said: ‘How will it be for you as a female coaching males?’ And I said: ‘Isn’t it the same for males coaching female sports?’ And he said: ‘You actually have a point.’ I still feel like, as a coach in general, you earn that respect level. Then they know you can coach the game, and it shouldn’t matter if you’re male or female. That’s how I’ve always felt.”
Martin, himself a former standout player at Huntington and then Marietta College, said there was never any problem with his athletes respecting their new assistant coach.
“What’s special about this is Cristina’s relationship with all the kids,” Martin said, “and not just her own. It’s the respect they have for her, knowing what she knows about the game. It goes a long way with the kids. This is somebody who knows what she’s doing. She is a woman assistant with a very, very high basketball IQ. She coached at the college level, she played at the college level. I don’t think people understand how difficult that is, and what that experience entails.
“I think a lot of it has to do with people seeing how she raises her own kids, and for them to be able to have some success early in their high school careers, and that goes back to the type of kids they are — not only on the floor, but also off the floor — as far as discipline and things like that. They’re good students and great student-athletes.”
Cristina Schmidt said her family has found comfort in the Midland community, which she described as “very welcoming.” She said respect for her as a coach was never a problem from fans or the Knights players.
“We were new,” she said, “and they really didn’t know who I was, but it’s never been an issue here. The boys we coach give me all their respect. I’ve never been disrespected by any of them.”
Martin said Schmidt has handled her duties as coach as well as she has handled her duties as a mother.
“It’s not like having a regular parent as coach,” Martin said, “because she’s very, very knowledgeable. As far as how she treats her kids, I knew they’d get no special privileges on the basketball team. If anything, it enhances their game and makes them more level-headed and more focused during practice because of the expectations she holds them to.”
Midland doesn’t expect to hold any basketball workouts until Cabell County’s three-week practice period July 13-31.