Marshall's Abby Beeman (4), right, makes a push for the net past Old Dominion's Jordan McLaughlin (4) as the Marshall University women's basketball team takes on Old Dominion on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
Old Dominion's Brianna Jackson (12) puts up a foul shot as the Marshall University women's basketball team takes on Old Dominion on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
Marshall's Abby Beeman (4) makes a pass over to the sideline as the Marshall University women's basketball team takes on Old Dominion on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
Marshall's Roshala Scott (2), left, drives the ball past Old Dominion's Amari Young (23) as the Marshall University women's basketball team takes on Old Dominion on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
Marshall's Kia Sivils (0) readies to make a pass upcourt as the Marshall University women's basketball team takes on Old Dominion on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
Old Dominion's Jordan McLaughlin (4) rushes the ball across midcourt as the Marshall University women's basketball team takes on Old Dominion on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
Marshall's Roshala Scott (2), left, drives a shot up to the net past Old Dominion's Taleah Washington (1) as the Marshall University women's basketball team takes on Old Dominion on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
Marshall's Abby Beeman (4), right, makes a push for the net past Old Dominion's Jordan McLaughlin (4) as the Marshall University women's basketball team takes on Old Dominion on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
Old Dominion's Brianna Jackson (12) puts up a foul shot as the Marshall University women's basketball team takes on Old Dominion on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
Marshall's Abby Beeman (4) makes a pass over to the sideline as the Marshall University women's basketball team takes on Old Dominion on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
Marshall's Roshala Scott (2), left, drives the ball past Old Dominion's Amari Young (23) as the Marshall University women's basketball team takes on Old Dominion on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
Marshall's Kia Sivils (0) readies to make a pass upcourt as the Marshall University women's basketball team takes on Old Dominion on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
Old Dominion's Jordan McLaughlin (4) rushes the ball across midcourt as the Marshall University women's basketball team takes on Old Dominion on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
Marshall's Roshala Scott (2), left, drives a shot up to the net past Old Dominion's Taleah Washington (1) as the Marshall University women's basketball team takes on Old Dominion on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Old Dominion snatched a victory from Marshall.
The Monarchs outrebounded the Thundering Herd 26-9 in the second half to overcome a seven-point deficit and win 66-63 Wednesday night in women’s college basketball in front of 799 spectators at Cam Henderson Center.
Marshall (15-13 overall, 8-9 Sun Belt Conference) worked to a 22-17 edge on the boards in the first half, but Old Dominion (20-10, 12-5) dominated the category in the second 20 minutes, leading to 11 second-chance points off 16 offensive rebounds.
Amari Young led the Monarchs with 12 rebounds. She scored seven points to back Jordan McLaughlin’s 21, Brianna Jackson’s 12 and Kaye Clark’s 11. Five Old Dominion players grabbed at least four rebounds.
“We really got beat bad on the glass in the second half,” Marshall coach Tony Kemper said. “Amari Young has done that to us for a lot of years. We have yet to develop an answer to her.”
The Herd’s chance to tie evaporated when Roshala Scott’s jumper at the buzzer ticked off the front of the rim. Scott pulled Marshall within 65-63 when she drove for a basket with 17 seconds left. After a trio of timeouts, Young made one free throw to set the score.
The Herd led 61-60 after Mahogany Matthews sank two foul shots with 2:31 remaining. McLaughlin, though, made a floater from the lane and Clark followed with a 3-pointer to make it 65-61 with 25 seconds to play.
“That was a huge shot,” Kemper said of Clark’s 3 from the left corner.
Marshall, on a four-game losing streak, has lost eight games by five or fewer points and 13 outings by 10 or fewer.
“Another tough one for us,” Kemper said. “That’s three in a row by one possession and Texas State was really close, too. (Losses by) four, two, one and three, that’s tough on them. Tough on me, too, for that matter.”
Scott scored 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Herd. Abby Beeman scored 14 points and issued eight assists.
“There aren’t a lot of moral victories,” Kemper said. “It’s disappointing. I thought they beat us to loose balls. Maybe not beat us, we just didn’t go strong enough to keep them.”
Marshall returns to action at 5 p.m. Friday at league-leading James Madison (23-6, 13-4) in the regular-season finale.
“It’ll take a great, tough effort on Friday,” Kemper said. “James Madison is really good, too.”
The Dukes defeated the Herd 74-67 Jan. 5 in Huntington.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.