NORFOLK, Va. — Marshall hung a 4-spot in the top of the sixth inning to get back within striking distance on Saturday afternoon.

The Thundering Herd didn’t stay there long. Old Dominion tallied 14 runs over its next two at-bats to pull away to a 21-5 victory, evening the teams’ Sun Belt Conference series at Bud Metheny Ballpark.

