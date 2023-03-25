NORFOLK, Va. — Marshall hung a 4-spot in the top of the sixth inning to get back within striking distance on Saturday afternoon.
The Thundering Herd didn’t stay there long. Old Dominion tallied 14 runs over its next two at-bats to pull away to a 21-5 victory, evening the teams’ Sun Belt Conference series at Bud Metheny Ballpark.
“This game is humbling,” Marshall coach Greg Beals said in a news release. “Yesterday was all Herd (a 6-1 Marshall win Friday) and today was not. The series is tied, and tomorrow we have the opportunity to win a big road series, and that is our focus.”
The Monarchs hit a single-game program-record eight home runs, including three off the bat of Jake Ticer. He also drove in seven runs. Camden Grimes went deep twice, and Josh Trujillo, Kenny Levari and Robbie O’Neal supplied one long ball apiece.
Grimes, Trujillo and O’Neal each knocked in three runs for Old Dominion (19-4, 4-1 Sun Belt).
“Had a Monarch wind behind us today,” Old Dominion coach Chris Finwood said in a release. “Good to see the guys bounce back.”
Owen Ayers homered and doubled to pace the Herd (11-9, 2-3 SBC) offensively.
He picked up three RBIs and scored two runs.
Marshall starter Raymond Pacella took the decision, lasting three innings and allowing four runs, all earned, on six hits, three walks and three strikeouts. He was the first of six Herd pitchers. It took Marshall four hurlers to get through the fateful sixth and seventh frames.
Sam Armstrong got the win for the Monarchs, allowing four runs over 5 1/3 frames. He gave up four hits and three walks and registered four punchouts. John Holobetz worked the final 3 2/3 innings for the save, yielding one run on three hits and no walks, fanning four.
