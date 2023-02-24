The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

NORFOLK, Va. -- Old Dominion handed Marshall a new disappointment.

The Monarchs (19-11 overall, 11-7 Sun Belt Conference) rallied to defeat Marshall 71-67 in men's basketball Friday night in front of a capacity crowd of more than 6,000 at Chartway Arena. The loss denied the Thundering Herd (24-7, 13-5) a chance to clinch outright the No. 1 seed in next week's conference tournament. 

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

