NORFOLK, Va. -- Old Dominion handed Marshall a new disappointment.
The Monarchs (19-11 overall, 11-7 Sun Belt Conference) rallied to defeat Marshall 71-67 in men's basketball Friday night in front of a capacity crowd of more than 6,000 at Chartway Arena. The loss denied the Thundering Herd (24-7, 13-5) a chance to clinch outright the No. 1 seed in next week's conference tournament.
Marshall could finish second to Southern Miss, which played Texas State Friday night, or even third if Louisiana defeated South Alabama late Friday. If those games turn out as expected, the Herd would play at 6 p.m. March 4 against an opponent to be determined in Pensacola, Florida.
"They outplayed us," Marshall senior Taevion Kinsey said. "That's the bottom line. The first half we played a pretty good game. We had some guys in foul trouble, but that's no excuse."
Marshall led 35-28 at halftime behind 14 points from Andrew Taylor. Old Dominion, though, tightened its defense considerably in the second half. The Monarchs used a 17-10 run to take control.
"We lost our shooters, couldn't locate our shooters, and they made some shots," Kinsey said. "That was the difference."
Taylor finished with 23 points, but made just 8 of 25 shots. Kinsey was 5 for 14 when he wasn't being hacked. He made 11 of 14 free throws in scoring 22 points.
The Herd was 21 of 56 (37.5%) from the floor and 6 of 19 (31.5%) from 3-point range. Marshall was outrebounded 48-35, with ODU's Mekhi Long pulling down a game-high 13 boards.
The Herd led by eight points early, but trailed 66-59 after a Chaunce Jenkins free throw with 2:13 to play. Marshall went on an 8-2 run to close within 68-67 on a pair of foul shots by Obinna Anochili-Killen with 33 seconds remaining.
Jenkins, though, made two free throws and Imo Essien one to set the score.
Jenkins scored 23 points and Tyreek Scott-Grayson 13.
Marshall had an opportunity to take the lead, but turned the ball over with 14 seconds left.
"We gave ourselves a chance to win it," Herd coach Danny D'Antoni said. "Fourteen seconds (left), down one, I can't explain what happened after that. We were having trouble getting in a good set. For some reason Andy gave it up. I'm not sure why."
Kinsey said there's no time for disappointment. He said the Herd already has shifted its focus to the conference tournament, where it has earned a double bye.
"We'll get this out of the way, rest our body and get our mind right," Kinsey said. "The game is more mental than physical. We have to come with a different focus. We'll watch film and fix our mistakes and keep it moving. This game is in the rearview mirror and we're ready for the tournament."
D'Antoni wasn't pleased with the loss, but said all isn't doom and gloom, especially in light of the improvement Marshall made from last season when it went 12-21.
"We didn't close it well," D'Antoni said. "It wasn't one of our best ball games. They did a good job. We had a hard time finding shots. They did a good job at that. They're always good in here. They do a good job getting people in here and they like basketball. We just didn't put our best game out there. I've been doing this 50 years. You can't pinpoint one thing. They have a good team.
"If we didn't turn the ball over at silly times, then they knock a couple down ... we can't do that. We made some mistakes. We have to be better."
D'Antoni said he looks forward to the postseason.
"That's the beauty of basketball," he said. "We do have a double bye. We made great strides from last year. We have to go in and play hard and see what happens. We'll go out there and put our best game out and see what happens."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
