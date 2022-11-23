The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

hurricane gw3
Buy Now

Hurricane quarterback Noah Vellaithambi hands the ball off to running back Mondrell Dean during a Class AAA quarterfinal against George Washington on Nov. 18 at Hurricane High.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

In football, seldom is there a player who can dominate on both sides of the ball.

Hurricane senior Mondrell Dean has shown he can do exactly that this season as he’s been lights out on defense and is a supplement on offense and he’s helped Hurricane to its first Class AAA state semifinal appearance in school history.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you