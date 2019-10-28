HUNTINGTON — A mere 93 pitchers in the 150-year history of Major League Baseball have thrown an immaculate inning and Jeff Montgomery is one of them.
An immaculate inning is when a hurler strikes out the side on nine pitches, the minimum possible. Montgomery, a former Marshall University standout who pitched for the Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals, did so on April 29, 1990 for the Royals against the Texas Rangers. In the eighth inning, the former Wellston High School star, whiffed Pete Incaviglia, Geno Petralli and Thad Bosley.
“Incaviglia was a big slugger,” Montgomery said on Thursday during “An Evening with Johnny Bench” Marshall Artist Series event at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. “I threw him a fastball, a slider and a high fastball. I never threw him one strike, but he swung at all of them.”
Bench joked that Montgomery wasted too many pitches.
“Why did Jeff need nine pitches to get three guys out,” Bench asked. “We did it in three pitches — ground ball, ground ball, ground ball. Why do you need six more pitches?”
Montgomery, 57, laughed at Bench’s humor. He was all smiles Saturday, too, when Marshall officials broke ground on a new baseball stadium.
“We were told when we were recruited that by the time we were done we’d be playing in a new ballpark,” said Montgomery, who played for the Thundering Herd from 1981 through 1983 before the Cincinnati Reds selected him in the ninth round of the MLB Draft.
Montgomery grew up a Reds fan and said he was thrilled to be picked by his favorite team. He said he was such a fan that when he went on dates in high school he listened to Marty Brennaman and Joe Nuxhall call games on the radio.
“I started thinking, Cincinnati is close to Wellston, it’s close to Huntington,” Montgomery said. “It was perfect. Little did I know I’d go to Billings, Montana; Tampa, Florida; and Denver, Colorado, before making the majors five years later.”
The Reds called up Montgomery, a 5-foot-11, 170-pound right-handed reliever, on Aug. 1, 1987. He pitched in 14 games before Cincinnati traded him to Kansas City on Feb. 15, 1988 for outfielder Van Snider,who appeared in 19 games in two seasons with the Reds and batted .194. Montgomery pitched 12 seasons with the Royals made the All-Star team three times and is in the team’s hall of fame. He was the 10th pitcher in major league history to save 300 games.
Unlike many of today’s relievers who throw 100 mph, Montgomery was a finesse pitcher who relied on deception, movement, control and command.
“My forte was my variety,” Montgomery said. “If I could throw four pitches effectively, I had a good chance of getting (batters) out. I’m not a big guy and I didn’t throw hard, but I mixed pitches and threw strikes.”
Montgomery said he is thrilled to see Marshall turn dirt on a ballpark. The Herd has played home games at a variety of venues throughout the Tri-State for several decades.
Any player who played at Marshall has had hopes and dreams for an on-campus facility,” Montgomery said. “This is going to mean so much for Marshall and the State. A lot of capital is required, but Marshall plays in one of the tougher conference (Conference USA) and has to be able to recruit.”
The Herd undoubtedly would like to land more players the caliber of Montgomery.