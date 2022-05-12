IRONTON — Led by Kegan Moore’s pitching and hitting, the host Ironton Fighting Tigers captured the Division III sectional championship Thursday with a 10-0 five-inning victory over New Lexington.
Moore pitched all five innings for her team, allowed two hits, no walks and struck out 10 on the way to a berth in the district semifinal, where Ironton will face the winner of Adena and Coal Grove.
To back up her pitching effort, Moore led Ironton with three RBIs on a 2-for-3 performance at the plate. Both hits were doubles.
“She’s just one you don’t ever replace,” Ironton head coach Jim Dyer said of Moore. “She’s just a once-in-a-lifetime kid.”
The first New Lexington hitter, Jayden Allen, flied out to start the game, but Moore struck out the next five hitters in a row. Addie Straits hit a ground ball to short stop to lead off the third inning off Moore, but the Ironton senior and Ohio University commit struck out the next two.
Batting third in the No. 7-seeded Fighting Tigers lineup, Moore walked her first time at the plate and was one of four players to score in the bottom of the first.
All nine Ironton hitters came to the plate that inning, with Bella Sorbilli hitting an RBI double to right-center field. Audrey Ferguson followed that up two batters later with a two-run triple.
It was more of the same in the second inning.
Gracie Brammer and Emily Weber each singled to start the inning. Moore then smacked a double to center field that drove both of her teammates in to score.
Sorbilli added a second RBI double to her game and Kylie Miller followed her with an RBI double. Jada Rogers’ bases-loaded walk made it 9-0 for the Fighting Tigers.
Moore, who said she had been nursing an ankle injury, began to struggle in the fourth inning.
A pair of one-out singles ended her no-hit bid, and Moore committed an error on a fly ball in the infield that allowed the two base runners to advance into scoring position. The infield fly rule gave Ironton the second out of the inning, and Moore struck out Rylee Newlon to end the threat.
Two infield errors by Ironton allowed two more runners to reach scoring position in the fifth, but the second miscue came after Moore struck out two more hitters.
A ground out to second for the third out kept the shutout intact.
In the bottom of the fifth, Brammer reached on an error. She scored from first on Moore’s RBI double down the left-field line that scored courtesy runner Natalie Carter to enact the mercy rule.
“I’m getting back into the groove of (pitching),” Moore said after taking two weeks off because of the ankle injury. “I’m still not 100% but I’ll be there, I’m hoping by Monday.”
Monday will be the district semifinal game at Unioto High School near Chillicothe. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m., according to the Ohio High School Athletic Association.
NEW LEXINGTON 000 00 – 0 2 1
IRONTON 450 01 – 10 10 3
Wilson, Stephens (2) and Fink; Moore and Brammer.
Hitting: (NL) Stephens 1-2; Taylor 1-2. (I) Moore 2-3, BB, 2 2B, 3 RBI; Sorbilli 2-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI