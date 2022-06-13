RUSSELL. Ky. — Mandy Moore brought the Kiwanis Run By The River back in a big way.
After two years of being run virtually because of COVID-19 concerns, the 10K race returned to its actual course Saturday and Moore turned in a historic finish.
She not only became the first woman to win the 45th annual event, Moore set a course record, covering the 6.1-mile race in 41:25.27.
Moore, 45, broke the record of 41.33 set by Brooklyn Bowen in in 2010.
Neil Johnson, 46, of Pedro, Ohio, won the men’s division in 43:14.28 and was second overall. Jared Flowers, 19, of South Shore, Kentucky, was second in the men’s division. Martha Whittaker, 23, of Lexington, Kentucky, was No. 2 in the women’s division.
The race featured 27 runners in the 10K classification and 27 more running the 5K. The oldest runner was James Barker, 81, of Kitts Hill, Ohio. He won his age group in the 5K in 35:10. The youngest was Zander Fannin, 7, of Lowmansville, Kentucky. He finished the 5K in 45:01.93.
Greg Landis, 57, of Lucasville, Ohio, won the 5K race in 21:41.79. Isabella Candee, 14, of Johnson City, Tennessee, won the women’s 5K in 26:18.10. Tom Clay, 60, of Flatwoods, Kentucky, won the 5K walk in 49:10.35.
The race is a fundraiser for the East Greenup County Kiwanis Club.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
