PEDRO, Ohio -- Ironton swept two high school softball games in the King of the Hill Classic at Rock Hill.
In the opener, Keegan Moore struck out 18 of 21 Oak Hill batters in the Fighting Tigers' 6-0 victory. Moore walked none and lost a no-hitter with one out in the seventh inning when Tamron McCain singled.
Kylee Richendollar's home run in the fourth gave Ironton the only run it needed. Richendollar went 2 for 3. Moore smashed a two-run homer in the fifth and went 2 for 3.
Moore also won the second game, a 5-2 triumph over Manchester during which she struck out 14. Moore also homered in the contest. Emily Weber doubled in two runs. Kirsten Williams went 2 for 4 with a triple. Brooke Kennedy went 2 for 4 for the Greyhounds.
OAK HILL 000 000 0 -- 0 1 1
IRONTON 000 321 x -- 6 7 2
Adkins and Sharp; Moore and Brammer.
Hitting: (I) Brammer 2B, Moore 2-3 2B HR 2 RBI, Richendollar 2-3 HR 2 RBI, Weber 2B.
IRONTON 100 001 3 -- 5 6 0
MANCHESTER 000 002 0 -- 2 8 1
Moore and Brammer, Kennedy and Hobbs.
Hitting: (I) Brammer 2B, Williams 2-4 3B, Moore HR, Richendollar 2B, Weber 2 RBI; (M) Kennedy 2-4, Brown 2B.
FAIRLAND 7, SOUTHERN 4: The Dragons broke a 3-3 tie to outduel the Tornadoes in Pedro, Ohio. Kassidy Chaney went 3 for 3 with two home runs for Southern.
Portsmouth scored nine runs in the third inning and defeated Southern 15-0 in the second game.
MEIGS SPLITS: The Marauders split a doubleheader at Warren, winning 12-9 and losing 10-0.
Mallory Adams whacked three hits and drove in six runs for the Marauders. Delana Wright had three hits and five RBI.
Baseball
PORTSMOUTH WEST 6, SOUTH POINT 3: The Senators broke a 3-3 tie with single runs in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings to beat the host Pointers.
Luke Howard went 2 for 4 with a run batted in for Portsmouth West. Reliever Jacob Davis earned the win. Nakian Dawson and Levi Lawson drove in runs for South Point.
PORTSMOUTH WEST 102 110 1 -- 6 8 1
SOUTH POINT 003 000 0 -- 3 3 3
Moore, Davis (3), and Sayre; McCallister and Dawson.
Hitting: (PW) Sayre 2-3; (SP) Dawson 2B.
RIVER VALLEY 4, ROCK HILL 2: Chase Barber struck out 15 Redmen and drove in two runs in a victory in the Rock Hill Wooden Bat Tournament championship game in Pedro, Ohio.
Mason Rhodes smacked four hits and scored the winning run. Blaine Cline and Barber each had two hits.
Girls basketball
WAHAMA 59, BUFFALO 41: The White Falcons (4-7) broke a six-game losing streak with a win over the Bison (4-3) in Mason, West Virginia.
Emma Gibbs led Wahama with 16 points. Mikie Lieving scored 15 points and Tonrre VanMatre 13. Abby Darnley led Buffalo with 20 points.
Boys basketball
POINT PLEASANT 63, WAHAMA 38: Hunter Bush scored 21 points as the Big Blacks (5-6) defeated the host White Falcons (2-8).
Eric Chapman scored 15 points for Point Pleasant. Bryce Zuspan led Wahama with 12 points.