LLOYD, Ky. — Zach Moore’s move from assistant to head football coach might be smoother than most because he has been in that position before.
Moore takes the Greenup County head coaching job after serving as an assistant to Scott Grizzle the last two seasons. Grizzle left to take the head coaching position at Hazard.
“After 22 years, I’m more comfortable now than I was stepping in the first time,” said Moore, who was the Musketeers defensive coordinator. “Familiarity with players, the community. Scott asked me to join him at Greenup and we believe in a lot of the same things.”
Moore, a Knoxville, Tennessee, native and former Morehead State University linebacker, was an assistant at MSU on two occasions. He also was head coach at Kentucky Christian University for two seasons and from 2011-2014 was the head man at East Carter High School.
A veteran coach, Moore said moving from the college ranks to East Carter was a transition during which he learned a great deal. In the college game, coaches may recruit to fill needs. At the high school level, coaches must use the players they have in the system.
Moore said he looks forward to coaching a squad that finished 4-7 last year and suffered considerable graduation losses, including quarterback Eli Sammons. The all-time leading passer in Northeastern Kentucky history, Sammons signed with Marshall University.
“I was so excited to get to coach again,” Moore said. “This is an opportunity to do the things that I should have spent more time with and do a better job than I did before.”
“We’ve had 30- plus seniors graduate the last two years,” Moore said. “A lot of those kids were playmakers. We’re going to have to have new kids step up and fill those roles.”