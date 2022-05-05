IRONTON -- Keegan Moore returned from an ankle injury to lead Ironton (13-6) to a 6-1 victory over South Point in high school softball on Wednesday,
Moore allowed one hit an no runs in four innings. Bella Sorbilli allowed one run on two hits in the final three innings. Emily Weber went 3 for 4, Kylie Miller was 2 for 3 and Sorbilli and Graycie Brammer 2 for 4. Aubrey Ferguson knocked in two runs.
CHESAPEAKE 14, SOUTH POINT 7: The Panthers celebrated Senior Night with a victory over the Pointers. Hannah Webb went 4 for 4 and was the winning pitcher. Riley Isaacs was 2 for 4 with three runs batted in, Rachel Bishop drove in two runs and Abigail Birkhimer was 2 for 4.
ST. PATRICK 2, FAIRVIEW 1: Alex Arn went 2 for 3 and drove in two runs to lift the Shamrock by the Eagles in Maysville, Kentucky. Makenna Roush struck out eight to earn the win. Kierra Loving was 2 for 3 for Fairview. Anabella Menshouse fanned 15 in taking the loss.
Baseball
SYMMES VALLEY 10, PORTSMOUTH CLAY 0: Caden Brammer hurled a one-hitter as the Vikings (13-1) beat the Panthers (9-8) on Senior Night in Aid, Ohio. Levi Best, Ethan Patterson and Brayden Webb each went 2 for 3. Levi Niece was 2 for 4.
FAIRVIEW 10, GREEN 0: Tanner Johnson went 2 for 3 with two RBIs to pace the Eagles by the Bobcats in Westwood, Kentucky. Dustin Allen and Cody Caldwell drove in two runs each. Allen was the winning pitcher.
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 10, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 4: Cody Henley knocked in three runs and went 3 for 5 as the Royals topped the Tartans in Ashland. John VanHoose went 2 for 3. Jacob Tyler and Chase Pennington each were 2 for 4.Christian Blevins whiffed eight in earning the win.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.