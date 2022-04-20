ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Ironton softball head coach Jim Dyer said that with the Fighting Tigers trailing Ohio Valley Conference leader Portsmouth by one game that every game is a must-win situation.
Dyer’s team got its win on Wednesday thanks to senior pitcher Kegan Moore, who limited Fairland to two hits in a 3-1 Ironton victory at the Dragons’ Jim Bailey Softball Field.
Moore pitched all seven innings, striking out 20 Fairland hitters while allowing the two hits — both singles — and walking one while the bottom of the Fighting Tigers’ batting order drove in all three Ironton runs.
“I wasn’t giving (Fairland) hits like they got last time,” Moore said, referring to her last matchup with the Dragons that was also an Ironton win. “I was coming out stronger. I prepared for this team.”
Ironton (9-2 overall, 6-1 OVC) had its offense stifled by Fairland hurler Kaylee Salyer, who pitched six innings and had her own shutout going into the fourth inning.
The Fighting Tigers’ Bella Sorbilli reached on a fielder’s choice and advanced to second on Aubrey Ferguson’s single.
Braylin Wallace, the No. 7 hitter for Ironton, singled Sorbilli home to give Ironton a 1-0 lead.
Ferguson would strike again against Salyer with a double to lead off the sixth inning. The Fighting Tigers’ No. 8 hitter, Kylie Miller, hit a two-run single that drove in Ferguson and Wallace.
“That was a big momentum switch,” Dyer said. “(Fairland) is one of those teams where it’s always going to be a close game.”
Dyer said the game with Fairland helps Ironton prepare for upcoming conference matchups with Gallia Academy on Monday and Portsmouth on April 27. The Blue Angels are the only team to have beaten Ironton in the OVC so far this season.
Salyer allowed six hits and three walks with eight strikeouts. Ally Shepherd pitched the seventh, allowing one hit and striking out one.
Fairland (7-7, 2-3) appeared to wear Moore down in the seventh inning, earning a walk and a base hit that put the team within striking distance of forcing extra innings.
A one-out walk to Katie Pruitt was followed by Moore striking out Ally Shepherd. Mika Blake singled to left field and Pruitt was able to score when the left fielder let the ball roll under her glove and go to the outfield fence.
With Blake at second base and the tying run at the plate, Moore ended the game with a strikeout to give Ironton the victory.
“We chased some pitches that we shouldn’t have chased,” Fairland head coach Nikki Hayes said. “We struggled to find the strike zone a little bit today. We expect a tough game from Ironton.”
Fairland hosts Gallia at 5 p.m. Thursday.
IRONTON 000 102 0 — 3 7 2
FAIRLAND 000 000 1 — 1 2 0
Salyer, Shepherd (7) and Blake; Moore and Brammer.
Hitting: (I) Wallace 1-1, 2 BB, RBI; Miller 1-3, 2 RBI; (F) Salyer 1-3; Blake 1-3.