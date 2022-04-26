IRONTON -- Keegan Moore used to cry at the thought of playing softball.
Now, the Ironton High School pitcher leaves opponents in tears.
The right-hander and two-time All-Ohio selection is as dominant as any pitcher in the Tri-State. She routinely strikes out double digits and often tops 15. She fanned 17 last week in a victory over Coal Grove after whiffing 20 against Fairland.
The Ohio University signee uses power, relying on a devastating rise ball that leaves batters flailing.
"That's what I go with unless somebody's catching on, then I go with a drop ball," Moore said. "I pretty much stay up in the zone."
Moore also doubles as a power-hitting first baseman. She displayed her strength earlier this season against Huntington High when she smashed an opposite-field home run into a stiff wind.
Moore, who transferred from Coal Grove to Ironton as a freshman, said she loves softball. That hasn't always been the case, even though she has played since age 5.
"My dad scooted me into lessons and I'd cry," Moore said. "I had to go for an hour. It eventually clicked."
It clicked loudly. Ironton has become a power in Ohio and has beaten larger teams in the Buckeye State, Kentucky and West Virginia. The Tigers have topped Kentucky power Bath County and defending West Virginia Class AAA state champion Cabell Midland this season.
Ironton is 11-3 overall, 7-1 in the Ohio Valley Conference, one-half game behind first-place Portsmouth.
"I feel like the last weekend was our clicking moment as a team," Moore said. "It happened last year. We lost to Portsmouth, then we came back strong and just were better than ever. If we continue to hit like we have, we can make a strong run."
Whether playing a strong team or one at the bottom of the standings, Moore said she respects anyone who steps in the batter's box.
"Everybody's going to get may all," she said. "I throw better games some days than others, but I never look at someone and think they're below me. I give it my all."
Moore, who said she enjoys swimming and distance running, said she's nervous and excited to go to Ohio University, which is third in the Mid-American Conference standings. She plans to major in chemical engineering and picked the Bobcats over Kentucky, Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Stanford and Yale.
"When I visited OU, I fell in love with it," Moore said. It's not too far from home, but far enough. It has a true college town feel and the coaches sealed the deal for me."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
