Marshall head coach Charles Huff and UConn head coach Jim Mora converse at the opening press conference for the 2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 at Pine Lakes Country Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Marshall head coach Charles Huff and UConn head coach Jim Mora converse at the opening press conference for the 2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 at Pine Lakes Country Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Jim Mora set his hand on top of a black Marshall football helmet and very simply expressed his excitement for the coming days at the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
Mora, who is in his first year coaching the UConn Huskies football team, said this year has been one of the most rewarding of his career given how far UConn has come as a program since losing four of its first five games.
"What I'm most proud of and I think the biggest accomplishment is just creating and maintaining the connectedness and culture that we did even after a tough start and getting to this game right here," Mora said in Thursday's Myrtle Beach Bowl opening press conference at Pine Lakes Country Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. "I love looking at that helmet, I've always been a Marshall fan and to get to play these guys is going to be good for us."
On the surface, it might be a bit odd to hear an opposing coach say such a thing about an opponent, but Mora's knowledge of Marshall runs deep and predates any film study he's done leading up to his and the team's arrival at Myrtle Beach for the Myrtle Beach Bowl, which is on Monday at 2:30 p.m.
"If you're in my generation, the Marshall story is a compelling one and to see them continue to play at such a high level is really exciting," Mora said, briefly referencing the Thundering Herd's history since the rebirth of the program in 1971 after the 1970 plane crash.
Mora hadn't coached since the 2017 season, his last with the UCLA Bruins, but still found himself keeping up with the Marshall football team.
"I had a chance a couple of years ago when I was working with ESPN and ESPN Events to do a Marshall game and it was really fun to watch them play football," Mora said.
But come Monday, he won't be watching the Herd from the broadcasting booth, rather coaching against the team as the Huskies (6-6) aim to finish the year above .500 for the first time since 2010 when they went 8-5 under Randy Edsall.
"They play hard, they play physical, they play with great discipline and tenacity and it's going to be a real challenge for our team," Mora said of Marshall, "but we are very excited to be hear and are looking forward to everything the Myrtle Beach Bowl has to offer."
Mora was complementary of Charles Huff, and the Herd's second-year head coach held the man who will stand opposite him Monday afternoon in the same regard, noting that each has helped lead their team through challenges to get the opportunity to play in a bowl game.
"I think coach Mora and his staff have done a really good job, probably really similar to our process and progress," Huff said. "As the season went on we got better and if you watch their season, as it went on they got better and better."
Thursday's opening press conference was the first in a long itinerary of events for both the coaches and the players over the course of the weekend before game day arrives, but not so much as to distract the teams from the reason for the trip.
"Really excited about the activities we have this week," said Huff. "I think the bowl committee has done a phenomenal job of creating an environment that will allow us to enjoy this last week as a family but also be able to finish this story off and leave a legacy for the 2022 Marshall football team."
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
