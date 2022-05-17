HUNTINGTON -- The schedule indicated Marshall University was to play a baseball game Tuesday, but the Thundering Herd's head coach said his players must not have known it.
"I didn't think our team showed up at all," Marshall coach Jeff Waggoner said after the Herd lost 4-2 to Morehead State at the YMCA Kennedy Center. "This team's way more capable than that."
Marshall produced merely six hits and even fewer clutch ones, leaving eight runners on base. The Herd (20-31-1) put runners in scoring position in the second, fourth, eighth and ninth innings, but left them there. Marshall also had a runner thrown out at the plate.
Morehead State (24-26) manufactured a run in the first inning. Ryley Preece led off with a single in and out of the glove of diving leftfielder Eddie Leon. Preece stole second and went to third on a throwing error by catcher Kyle Schaefer before scoring when Alex Jacobs grounded into a fielder's choice.
Marshall answered in the bottom of the inning when Luke Edwards hit a towering home run, his 12th of the season, into the Eagles' bullpen beyond right field.
Morehead regained the lead in the fourth when, after Colton Becker walked, then Isaias Guzman homered to left to make it 3-1. Guzman's blast barely eluded Leon, who reached over the fence.
"It bounced out of my glove," said Leon said, who dejectedly squatted in left field as Guzman rounded the bases.
The Herd cut the deficit to 3-2 in the fifth when Travis Sankovich walked, moved to second on a single by Edwards and scored on an infield hit/errant throw combination off the bat of Ryan Leitch. Edwards also tried to score on the play, but was thrown out at the plate.
The Eagles put together another run without benefit of a hit in the sixth. Nick Gooden was hit by a pitch by Trevor Callahan, went to second on a fielder's choice, was sacrificed to third, then crossed the plate on a wild pitch to make it 4-2.
Marshall threatened in the eighth, putting runners at first and third, but Morehead shortstop Becker made a running catch of a Daniel Carinci bloop to short left field to end the inning.
"We have to play better than that this weekend," Waggoner said. "We have a good Florida Atlantic team coming in. We need to have a good, strong practice tomorrow and bring some energy because we didn't have it today."
Matt Bettio picked up the win. Nicholas Weyrich took the loss. Edward finished 2 for 4.
MOREHEAD STATE 100 201 000 -- 4 4 0
MARSHALL 100 010 000 -- 2 6 2
Bettio, Callahan (4), Grimmett (7), Miller (7), Replogle (8), Rotkis (9) and Shoupe; Heiner, Weyrioch (3), Lyles (6), Agemy (8), Leon (9) and Schaefer.
Hitting: (MSU) Guzman HR 2 RBI; (MU) Edwards 2-4 HR, Blanton 2B.