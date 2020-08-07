ST. LOUIS — The Pioneer Football League, which includes Morehead State University, has canceled its 2020 season.
The league’s presidents council announced Friday that because membership is spread from coast-to-coast and throughout the Midwest, the risk of COVID-19 spread poses challenges related to team travel, as well as difficulties meeting applicable state, local and institutional health requirements.
James M. Danko, President of Butler University and Chair of the PFL, shared the following observations.
“The Presidents and Athletic Directors of our respective universities made this very difficult decision after extensive deliberations and consideration of many factors.
“We recognize that our student-athletes will be disappointed, but our highest priority is the health and safety of all those involved in our athletic programs. Ultimately, the risks of proceeding are simply too high especially to ensure the safety of our students.”
“Morehead State was scheduled to open the season Sept. 3 vs. Presbyterian.
“Recognizing competition is an integral part of the student-athlete’s educational experience, the PFL is committed to exploring meaningful opportunities and experiences for football student-athletes this academic year, if this can be done reasonably and safely.”