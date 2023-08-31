Marshall's Riley Winslow (14) moves to return an incoming ball as the Marshall University volleyball team takes on Morehead State on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
Marshall's Kylee Stokes (13) sends the ball back over the net as the Marshall University volleyball team takes on Morehead State on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Not the start coach Ari Aganus wanted for her volleyball team on opening night in the Marshall Invitational at Cam Henderson Center.
I-64 rival Morehead State took control of the first two sets and then came back strong in the third after a Thundering Herd rally to post a 3-0 victory. Scores were 25-17, 25-22 and 25-23 in the third after Marshall went on a 7-0 burst late to go ahead, 19-17.
“We had a lot of unforced errors,” Marshall coach Ari Aganus said. “They’re a big, physical, disciplined team. We’ve got to figure out how to play together.”
“We served really well,” said Kyrsten Becker-McBride, the first year head coach for the Eagles who joined the staff in 2011 as director of operations. “We had an incredible attack.”
Morehead State (4-0) and the Herd are back in action Friday and Saturday along with Akron and Coppin State.
On Friday, Marshall (2-2) meets UNCG at 6 p.m. Morehead State takes on Akron at 10 a.m. and Coppin State at 3 p.m. UNCG faces Coppin State at noon.
On Saturday, Marshall takes on Akron at 11 a.m. and Coppin State at 1 p.m. UNCG and Akron wrap things up at 3 p.m.
Brenna Bommer, who had 30-plus assists for the Eagles in three Eagle Challenge home wins last weekend, racked up a team-high 39 assists Thursday night. She set up Ameila Knott for the match-clinching point in the third set. The two followed the same scenario for the 24th point in the second set and then an attack error for the Herd clinched it for the visitors.
“She did a really good job,” Becker-McBride said. “We made their players in the middle make a choice. We’d create an iso and then choose.”
Maycie Welborn led the attack with 13 kills and Irene Wogenstahl followed with 12.
For the Herd, Brynn Brown totaled 25 assists. Brown, Kylee Stokes and Lydia Montague tied for high in kills with eight each. Jazminn Parrish registered a match-high 11 digs.
“We hurt ourselves,” Aganus said. “We didn’t make them earn things. It’s in our heads. We’ve got to relax and let this go. Coming into the third set we were able to find a balance and get pieces going we didn’t in practice. They pressured us in ways we haven’t been pressured. They found our weaknesses and kind of highlighted those. We’ve got to get our blocking figured out. We were all over the place. Get locked in. The preseason jitters are out of the way. The pieces are there. It’ll be fun to clean up.”
Though happy with serves overall, Becker-McBride said there are some things to polish in that phase before Friday. The Eagles had seven service errors in the third set.
“We’ve got to get that out of our system,” she said. “We’re a young team. This is good for them. Akron is a really good team. They run faster on offense. Serve will be critical.”
Morehead State leads the all-time series 45-21 and that includes a 22-8 mark in Huntington. The last three meetings had gone five sets.
“We gave them a little history lesson,” Becker-McBride said.
Akron comes in 0-3 with losses to Valparaiso, Louisiana-Monroe and Eastern Illinois. Coppin State is 2-1 with wins over McNeese State and Jacksonville State and a loss to Auburn.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
