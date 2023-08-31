The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Not the start coach Ari Aganus wanted for her volleyball team on opening night in the Marshall Invitational at Cam Henderson Center.

I-64 rival Morehead State took control of the first two sets and then came back strong in the third after a Thundering Herd rally to post a 3-0 victory. Scores were 25-17, 25-22 and 25-23 in the third after Marshall went on a 7-0 burst late to go ahead, 19-17.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

