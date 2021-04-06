HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s 75-66 victory over Charlotte in men’s basketball on March 6 was just another game to most, but was special to Jimmie Morgan.
Morgan worked his 1,094th Thundering Herd basketball game keeping the scorebook. That’s one more game than his late father Jim, a legendary middle school multisport coach, worked from 1977 through 2018.
“I’m humbled, considering he brought me in and taught me how to do everything,” Morgan said. “If it weren’t for him, I wouldn’t even have been there.”
The Morgans worked MU sporting events in a variety of functions, from scorekeeping, to the first-down chains. Morgan said he has no idea how many total games he’s worked if he included MU football, as well as high school and middle school sports.
“Dad did 1,093 of just basketball, just Marshall,” Morgan said. “Then add how many at the (former Veterans Memorial) Fieldhouse, Huntington High, Huntington East, Barboursville, Milton, Huntington St. Joe. Many times he’d coach a game at 4, then do a 7:30 game.”
Morgan said he enjoys working Herd games. Those don’t satisfy his appetite for sports, however, as he also runs the scoreboard for Huntington High boys and girls basketball and plans to operate the scoreboard for baseball this spring.
“I’ve done every game on the mountain since the school opened in 1996,” Morgan said. “My first game I ever did was doing the scorebook when I was 12 in the Cabell County middle school tournament — Lincoln and Enslow. My first job at Marshall basketball was in the Fieldhouse doing the personal foul and team foul stats.”
Morgan, who is disabled, said sports offer him an opportunity to be involved with something he enjoys and give back to the community.
“You have to enjoy your job,” Morgan said. “Who wouldn’t enjoy doing something like this. You get in free. You get paid for it. You get the best seat in the house. You make a lot of friends. I’m blessed.”