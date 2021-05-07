CHARLESTON — When Morgantown fell into foul trouble early, Huntington High thought it had the Mohigans in a bind.
They were wrong. So terribly wrong.
Morgantown shifted from a man-to-man defense to a zone to avoid accumulating more fouls, risking the Highlanders shooting over it. HHS, though, suffered through a terrible shooting night Friday, making just 15 of 57 shots (26.3 percent) in a 64-42 loss in the Class AAAA state boys basketball tournament semifinals at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
“In practice this morning, one of our assistant coaches said, ‘Let’s work on the zone a little bit.’ We hadn’t worked on it in a month,” Morgantown coach David Tallman said. “We got in it in the second quarter and stayed in it.”
The strategy worked, as the Mohigans outscored the Highlanders 26-8 in the third quarter to lead 52-27.
Huntington High fell behind 26-13, but Thursday-night star Brenden Hoffman, who scored 21 in a quarterfinal victory over University, scored six straight points to end the half and fire up his team. Morgantown, though, quickly reclaimed momentum with a 7-0 run to start the third period.
HHS went 7 for 31 on 3-pointers and 5 for 13 from the foul line. Morgantown outrebounded the Highlanders 51-29.
“That was our No. 1 key after seeing them (Thursday) night,” Tallman said of the rebounding stat. “51-29 won us that game. They were going to make some shots, but we did a good job of holding them to one shot when they did miss.”
In a 66-63 victory over University, Huntington High grabbed 24 offensive rebounds and scored 14 points off them. On Friday, the Highlanders pulled down just six offensive boards and scored a mere two points.
HHS coach Ty Holmes made no excuses, acknowledging that his team, which usually plays well against zones, didn’t execute well enough to win.
“We got stagnant and stood around a lot,” Holmes said. “We made bad passes. You can’t do that against a zone. You have to move the ball and make the defense rotate.”
Alec Poland led Morgantown, which outscored Huntington High 34-14 in the paint, with 12 points. Carson Poffenberger scored 11 and Brooks Gage 10.
Hoffman and Jaylen Motley paced the Highlanders with nine points each. Amare Smith didn’t score, but snatched a team-high seven rebounds and handed out four assists.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 8 11 8 14 — 42: Patterson 2-8 1-4 3-3 8, Motley 3-11 3-8 0-2 9, Johnson 1-7 1-5 0-0 3, Smith 0-9 0-3 0-0 0, Archer 3-5 0-1 2-2 8, Hoffman 4-10 1-5 0-2 9, Clay 1-3 1-3 0-0 3, Hickman 0-2 0-2 0-0 0, Waynick 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Barlow 1-2 0-0 0-4 2. Totals: 15-57 7-31 5-13 42.
MORGANTOWN 16 10 26 12 — 64: Poland 5–2 0-2 2-3 12, Pryor 303 0-0 2-4 8, Brooks 3-13 2-8 2-2 10, Bechtel 2-7 0-2 1-2 5, Poffenberger 4-6 0-0 3-3 11, Rice 4-6 0-0 0-0 8, Goins 0-2 0-0 4-4 4, Young 1-3 0-1 4-6 6, Dalton 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Gabriele 0-1 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 22-54 2-13 18-24 64.
Rebounds: HH 29 (Smith 7), M 51 (Gage 9). Team rebounds: HH 3, M 3. Deadball rebounds: HH 4, M 4. Steals: HH 11 (Patterson 2, Archer 2, Hoffman 2), M 7 (Prior 2, Goins 2, Young 2). Blocked shots: HH 3 (Barlow 2), M 3 (Poffenberger 2). Assists: HH 11 (Smith 4), M 16 (Young 7). Turnovers: HH 14, M 17. Fouls: HH 18, M 16. Fouled out: none. Technical fouls: Patterson, Pryor.