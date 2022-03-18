When South Charleston point guard Duane Harris Jr. was forced to the bench with four fouls midway through the third quarter, No. 1 Morgantown finally gathered momentum.
And not even Harris’ return in the fourth quarter could stop it.
The Mohigans ripped off a 23-2 run across the third and fourth periods, turning a 25-25 tie into a runaway in cruising to a 58-42 win over the Black Eagles in a Class AAAA boys basketball state tournament semifinal Friday evening at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
The victory sent Morgantown, which remained unbeaten against in-state competition, into Saturday’s 8 p.m. championship game, where it will face the winner of Friday's late semifinal between No. 2 Jefferson and No. 3 Parkersburg South.
Harris, a dynamic sophomore guard who poured in 25 points against George Washington in a quarterfinal win on Thursday, was limited to 27 minutes as he dealt with foul trouble in both halves.
After both teams struggled to find offensive traction, the Mohigans came alive late in the third quarter, and without its offensive catalyst, SC just wasn’t able to keep pace.
“I think we tied it up about midway through the third and I thought we were going to be fine, really we lost the game in a two- or three-minute stretch,” Black Eagles coach Josh Daniel said. “It was a two- or three-point game and it ballooned to 13 or 14 in the blink of an eye.”
Daniel dismissed Harris’ foul trouble as being a big reason for the Morgantown run but credited the Mohigans’ vaunted defense, and there were certainly statistics that spoke to that point. Over half of South Charleston’s field goal attempts (18 of 34) came from 3-point range as Morgantown largely kept the Black Eagles out of the paint in half-court sets.
The Mohigans also held SC to just two fast-break points, and with no easy shots inside or in transition, the Black Eagles struggled to find offensive flow.
“We always try to say why we’re going to win and I thought we were going to win because we weren’t going to give them any transition, we were going to beat them on the glass and we weren’t going to turn the ball over,” Morgantown coach Dave Tallman said. “If we don’t make shots, we don’t make shots, but we’re going to guard and not give them any easy ones, and we did a really good job of that.”
Morgantown (22-4) claimed a 21-14 lead at halftime with neither team shooting well. The Black Eagles made 6 of 18 shots (33.3%) before the break and the Mohigans were even worse, making just 6 of 22 (27.3%).
Bryson Smith hit a 3-pointer with 27 seconds left in the second quarter to bring the Black Eagles within seven.
South Charleston (21-6) maintained that boost early in the third quarter, getting 3-pointers from Harris, Smith and Cayden Faucett and eventually tying things up at 25 on a layup from Faucett. After a brief stop as Faucett was shaken up on the play, Morgantown’s Brooks Gage answered with a lay-in to put Morgantown back up and it was the crack in the wall that finally broke the dam.
Sha-Ron Young came up with a steal on the other end and drew a foul on Harris in transition. He made both free throws, sent Harris to the bench and the Mohigans never looked back.
Harris came back out for the start of the fourth quarter, but Morgantown scored the first seven of the period anyway to open up its biggest lead at 48-27.
Harris finally answered with a 3 and he finished with a team-best 17 points, but it wasn’t nearly enough to make up the gap. Morgantown forced 13 turnovers while committing only four, outscoring SC 16-4 off those opportunities. The Mohigans also held a 15-4 edge in second-chance points, collecting 10 offensive rebounds to the Black Eagles’ four.
“They’re a very good basketball team,” Daniel said of Morgantown. “They got to open spots offensively and they’re probably the best defensive team we’ve played all year as well.”
Led by an 11-for-13 performance by Young, the Mohigans also feasted at the foul line, going 19 for 23 compared to 4 for 6 for the South Charleston. Young finished with a game-high 19 points with Alec Poland adding 13, Cam Danser scoring 12 and Brooks adding 10. SC's Harris added six assists and made 7 of 9 field goal attempts while the rest of the team went 9 for 25.