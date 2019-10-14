MORGANTOWN — Morgantown goal keeper Jessica Jones saved three shots as the Mohigans shut out defending state champion Hurricane 3-0 Saturday in girls high school soccer.

Kinsley Watkins scored off an assist from Cloe Ratliff early in the second half to give Morgantown (13-2-1) a 1-0 lead. Alyssa Weaver followed with a goal off a pass from Sammie Brown for a 2-0 lead. Michaela August set the score with a goal off a free kick.

Olivia Bird made five saves for the Redskins (16-1-1).

HURRICANE 0 0 — 0

MORGANTOWN 0 3 — 3

M — Watkins (Ratliff)

M — Weaver (Brown)

M — August free kick

Shots: H 6, M 15. Saves: H 5 (Bird), M 3 (Jones).

Boys

WINFIELD 1, HURRICANE 1: Hurricane’s Brandon Reddon and Winfield’s Braxton Vanscoy traded goals Saturday as the Redskins and Generals player to a 1-1 tie.

Vanscoy’s goal came off a penalty kick with 46 seconds left as the teams met for the first time in five years.

HURRICANE 1 0 — 1

WINFIELD 0 1 — 1

H — Redden unassisted

W — Vanscoy penalty kick

