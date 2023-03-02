The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Morgantown High midfielder Gracie Brown was named the state’s girls soccer player of the year after leading the Mohigans to the Class AAA state championship. She scored 23 goals and added 17 assists last season, including two goals and an assist in the 2022 state tournament.

 William Wotring | The Dominion Post

It’s official — soccer is in Gracie Brown’s DNA.

The Morgantown High midfielder capped off a stellar junior season in which she led the Mohigans to the Class AAA state title in November with a 2-1 overtime victory against Parkersburg South. Brown’s penalty kick in overtime sealed the title.

