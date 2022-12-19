The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Former Herd basketball player Bruce Morris takes a half court shot during a competition at “Rock the Rec” in 2015, at the Marshall University Recreation Center in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Bruce Morris' footprints will return.

Marshall University athletic director Christian Spears said Monday at the Thundering Herd's 28-14 victory over Connecticut in the Myrtle Beach Bowl that stickers commemorating the prints marking the longest made basket in college basketball history will be placed on the court marking the spot where Morris shot.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

