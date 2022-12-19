HUNTINGTON — Bruce Morris' footprints will return.
Marshall University athletic director Christian Spears said Monday at the Thundering Herd's 28-14 victory over Connecticut in the Myrtle Beach Bowl that stickers commemorating the prints marking the longest made basket in college basketball history will be placed on the court marking the spot where Morris shot.
The likely return will come during Marshall's Dec. 29 game with Appalachian State, the team Morris made the 89-foot, 10-inch shot against on Feb. 7, 1989.
Herd coach Danny D'Antoni said he's glad the shot will be memorialized on the new court. Morris' family and Marshall fans created an uproar on social media when the prints weren't included on the court's first game Saturday vs. Toledo.
"That's a big thing that happened with the footprints," D'Antoni said. "I understand his family. It was a one and only and it may never be broken."
D'Antoni said the athletic department will recognize Morris and several other Herd greats in the Cam Henderson Center.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
