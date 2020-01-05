FRANKLIN FURNACE, Ohio — Rileigh Morris scored 17 points and Savannah Cade 16 as Rock Hill (2-9) defeated Green 60-44 Saturday afternoon in girls high school basketball.
The Redwomen jumped to a 17-5 lead, but the Bobcats (8-4) rallied within 31-24 by halftime. Rock Hill, though, used 13-4 streak in the third quarter to pull away.
McKenzie Hanshaw scored 12 for the Redwomen. Katlinn Satterfield led Green with 16 points. Anna Knapp scored 14.
MIAMI TRACE 68, FAIRLAND 63: The Panthers outscored the Dragons 7-2 in the second overtime to win in Washington Courthouse, Ohio.
Shay McDonald led Miami Trace (6-4) with 18 points. Hillary Jacobs scored 13 points and Gracey Ferguson 10. Tomi Hinkle led Fairland (6-7) with 20 points. Jenna Stone scored 14 and Emma Marshall 10.
FRIDAY Boys
HUNTINGTON HIGH 67, RIPLEY 64: Eli Archer achieved a double-double on Friday to lead Huntington High to a double-overtime victory at Ripley.
Archer, a junior power forward, scored 29 points and pulled down 14 rebounds to lead the Highlanders (4-2).
Ripley (3-4) overcame an 11-point deficit at halftime to force overtime.
HUNTINGTON 18 13 13 9 9 5 — 67: Patterson 7, Page 5, Lochow 11, Jackson 3, Smith 12, Eli Archer 29.
RIPLEY 10 10 18 15 9 2 — Johnson 28, Robertson 11, Fouty 3, Scholl 17, Casto 3, L. Johnson 2.
CHESAPEAKE 64, COAL GROVE 44: The Panthers (7-0 overall, 3-0 Ohio Valley Conference) raced to a 17-3 lead and rolled to a victory over the Hornets (3-4, 2-2) on Norm Persin Court.
Levi Blankenship led Chespaeake with 19 points. Ethan Taylor scored 14 and Nathan Cox 11. Coal Grove was led by Peyton Smith with 15 points. Evan Gannon scored 11.
IRONTON 74, SOUTH POINT 70: The premier high school junior linebacker in the United States also can play basketball.
Reid Carrico scored a career-best 33 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead the Fighting Tigers (2-3 overall, 2-2 OVC) to a triumph over the Pointers (3-4, 2-2) at the Conley Center. Carrico made two free throws with six seconds left to set the score. Jordan Grizzle scored 15 for Ironton. Trent Milleson scored 12 and Trent Hacker chipped in 10.
Austin Webb led South Point with 26 points. Nakyan Turner scored 21 points and Chance Gunther 18.
LOGAN 64, MINGO CENTRAL 48: The regular-season battle between Logan’s David Early and Mingo Central’s Drew Hatfield lived up to expectations.
Early led all scorers with 27 points, just ahead of Hatfield’s 22 points, to led Logan (5-3). Early also snagged 12 rebounds.
LOGAN 19 16 7 22 — 64: Early 27, Hainer 4, Cook 3, Brown 5, Williamson 2, Slack 4, Hensley 8, Kirk 5, Glick 4.
MINGO 14 8 13 13 — 48: Jackson 2, Dr. Hatfield 22, De. Hatfield 10, Blankenship 3, Wellman 2, May 7.
LINCOLN COUNTY 64, SCOTT 49: John Blankenship scored 21 points to lead the Panthers to the win over the Skyhawks in Madison, West Virginia. Jace Tully, Will Carpenter and Scooter Phillips also scored in double figures for Lincoln County (7-2). Jagger Bell led Scott (5-4) with 19 points.
SCOTT 12 10 11 16 — 49: Bell 19, Stone 12, Cooper 2, Hamilton 7, Dingess 2, White 5, Dolin 2.
LINCOLN CO. 16 18 9 21 — 64: Blankenship 21, Tully 18, Carpenter 11, Scooter Phillips 10, Koontz 4.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 61, CROSS LANES CHRISTIAN 50: Brendan Hoffman scored 19 points and Eli Foster 15 as the Soldiers (1-5) defeated the Warriors in Huntington.
Ricky Tanner scored 10 points for Grace Christian. Ethan Hicks scored 23 and Stevie Hicks 21 for Cross Lanes Christian.
CROSS LANES CHRISTIAN 15 13 11 11 — 50: E. Hicks 23, S. Hicks 21, Dillon 3, Nolan 3.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 19 11 17 14 — 61: Hoffman 19, Foster 15, R. Tanner 10, Mosser 8, Workman 3, L. Tanner 3, Connelly 3.
PORTSMOUTH 77, ROCK HILL 65: Dariyonne Bryant scored 24 points and Matt Fraulini 23 as the Trojans (4-6 overall, 1-3 OVC) beat the Redmen (3-7, 0-4) in Pedro, Ohio. Brayden Malone led Rock Hill with 18 points.
SYMMES VALLEY 56, PORTSMOUTH CLAY 35: Jack Leith scored 22 points, 18 in the first half, as the Vikings (6-4 overall, 3-1 Southern Ohio Conference) beat the Panthers (4-7, 3-2) in Portsmouth, Ohio. Drew Scherer scored 13 points and Luke Leith 10 for Symmes Valley.
FISHER CATHOLIC 42, MEIGS 29: The Irish outscored the Marauders 13-7 in the fourth quarter for a victory in Lancaster, Ohio.
Alex Blounder led Fisher Catholic (5-5) with 11 points. Coulter Cleland paced Meigs (5-5) with 14 points. Weston Baer scored 10.
WHEELERSBURG 59, MINFORD 50: Carter McCorkle scored 18 points, pulled down 13 rebounds and blocked five shots as the Pirates (7-0 overall, 5-0 Southern Ohio Conference) beat the visiting Falcons (5-4, 3-3).
Eli Swords scored 12 points and J.J. Truitt 11 for Wheelersburg. Nathan McCormick paced Minford with 16 points.
SOUTHERN 63, WAHAMA 29: The Tornadoes (4-6 overall, 3-2 Tri-Valley Conference) parlayed a 41-17 rebounding edge into a victory over the home-standing White Falcons (0-7, 0-5).
Arrow Drummer scored 17 points and snatched 10 rebounds for Southern. Cole Steele scored 14 points and Trey McNickle 12. Abram Pauley led Wahama with 11 points.
WESTERN-PIKE 71, GREEN 66: The Indians edged the Bobcats in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Gage Sampson scored 18 points for Green., Levi Singleton scored 15 and Levi Sampson 14.