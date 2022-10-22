The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

otball Lee Kpogba

WVU’s Lee Kpogba, right, wraps up Texas Tech’s Sa’Rodorick Thompson during the Red Raiders’ 48-10 win over the Mountaineers Saturday in Lubbock, Texas.

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com

LUBBOCK, Texas — Behren Morton threw two touchdown passes, Tahj Brooks ran for two scores and Texas Tech used a fast start to beat West Virginia 48-10 on Saturday.

Coming off a bye week and playing in Lubbock for the first time in nearly a month, the Red Raiders (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) scored 17 points off of turnovers, broke a two-game losing streak and improved to 3-0 at home.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you