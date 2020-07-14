HUNTINGTON — Randy Moss knows something about catching passes, so when he says someone can be the best quarterback of all time, people listen.
Moss, a former Marshall University All-American and one of the premier wide receivers in the history of the NFL, said Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes some day could be the best passer ever to play the game, even better than Tom Brady, from whom Moss caught passes with the New England Patriots from 2007 through 2009.
“We possibly could be looking at the greatest quarterback of all time,” Moss told ESPN’s Mike Greenberg last week. “No disrespect to Tom Brady and what he’s been able to accomplish. His Super Bowl rings speak volumes. But when you look at the position, how the position and the game is changing year after year, we could possibly be seeing the greatest quarterback that we’ve witnessed.”
Moss didn’t say Mahomes — who recently signed a 10-year contract worth as much as $502.6 million, $141.4 million guaranteed — currently is the best ever, but has potential to be. The six-time Pro Bowl player and NFL Hall of Fame receiver said he admires Mahomes in much the same way fans admired Moss when he played in the NFL from 1998 through 2012.
“The things I’ve been reading and the information I’m getting from a short career from Patrick Mahomes is that he’s always been able to play at a high level, no matter if it’s basketball, baseball and now we’re talking about a profession in football. I think he’s up for that challenge. Just in a short NFL career, he has wowed us. He has done some phenomenal things.”
Moss added that he thinks Mahomes, who led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl title last season, will add more rings to his collection.
“It starts with the quarterback position,” said Moss. “The Kansas City Chiefs have gotten their man and I think that we will be able to see a dynasty coming out of Kansas City.”
Last season, Mahomes completed 319 of 484 passes for 4,031 yards and 26 touchdowns, with 11 interceptions. In 31 games in three seasons, Mahomes has thrown 76 touchdown passes.