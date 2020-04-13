HUNTINGTON — The mother of NBA and former University of Kentucky standout Karl-Anthony Towns has passed away, according to a family statement.
Jacqueline Cruz-Towns died from complications associated with the coronavirus, according to reports.
She was 58 years old.
“The matriarch of the Towns family, she was an incredible source of strength: fiery, caring and extremely loving person, who touched everyone she met,” the statement said. “Her passion was palpable and her energy will never be replaced.”
As word circulated of her passing, everyone in the sports world started to send uplifting messages to Towns, who was extremely close with his mother.
“Mrs. Towns was always warm and sweet,” Jamal Crawford said in a tweet. “Praying for the whole Towns family. RIP.”
University of Kentucky head coach John Calipari released a statement on social media just before 5 p.m. on Monday.
“Ellen and I are absolutely devastated and shocked,” Calipari’s tweet said. “(Towns) and his dad called us earlier and we could tell something had happened. It’s one of the hardet phone calls I’ve ever had to take. We were getting updates that she was getting better and now this.
“Ms. Jackie was an angel and we were blessed to have her in our lives. I cannot imagine the heartbreak that (Towns) and Karl Sr. are going through right now but my hope is we can lift them up during this time and get them through this with our thoughts and prayers.”
Calipari’s tweets came in response to the family’s statement, which was put out by the Minnesota Timberwolves — Towns’ NBA team — on Monday afternoon.
Towns’ mother’s death comes less than three weeks after he took to social media on March 25 to announce that she was in a medically-induced coma and had been placed on a ventilator.
Both she and Towns’ father, Karl, had tested positive and were hospitalized. Karl Sr. was able to improve and recover.
Other NBA players used the announcement to remind others of the importance of taking proper precautions with the COVID-19 virus still dangerous and spreading.
“Wow... I hope everybody is taking this pandemic seriously...,” said Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young in a tweet. “Continue to Pray for every family through this tough time, and hold your Loved ones close.”
Towns starred at Kentucky during the 2014-15 season when Kentucky went 38-1. He chose to go to the NBA following that campaign and was selected No. 1 overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2015 NBA Draft.