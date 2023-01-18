HUNTINGTON — Huntington High’s Jaylen Motley finished four 3-pointers, the specialty shot he’s known for, in Wednesday night’s game against Capital at Lucas-Archer Gymnasium.
It was the first two 3s Motley made that proved to be the momentum-changers the Highlanders needed as they were coming out of a timeout with the Cougars ahead.
Motley’s first three tied the game at 11-11, and the second one put the Highlanders ahead to stay, 14-11, and opened the floodgates for the home team the rest of the first half. Huntington led at the break, 51-29, and then coasted to the win, 77-59.
“That’s mostly what I work on,” Motley said of his touch with the left hand. “If I’m open, I shoot it. My teammates find me.”
“Big,” Highlanders coach Ty Holmes said of Motley’s first two 3s. “He was on fire that first half. We made the right plays with the right people. I liked our team play.”
Huntington connected on 20 of 32 shots in the first half for 63%. The pace slowed in the second half, but the Highlanders had done more than enough damage.
“It was fun to play together and not be in a close game,” Motley said. “Everybody got locked in.”
Huntington (11-2) came in off a 58-55 home win over Ashland on Monday.
Capital coach Matt Greene said his team likes to play at a fast pace, too, but there’s got to be some defense somewhere.
“We tend to play fast,” Greene said. “That’s what Huntington was doing as well. We’ve got to play better defense than that.”
Motley led Huntington with 25 points. Mikey Johnson added 14, Gavin Lochow 13 and Duane Harris 12.
De’Manjae Clark paced the Cougars with 24 points and Taeshaun Hines finished with 10. Hines, who wore No. 10, did not appear in the scorebook when the game started. When he got in with 2:12 left in the first period, that omission cost the Cougars a technical foul.
Greene said the Cougars need to carry practice habits into the game.
“Got to do a better job,” he said. “Stop the ball, keep them out of the paint. What we preach every day. You can’t make the mistakes we do against good teams and expect to win. They’re a good team. They’ve got guards, shooters. They’ve got athletes.”
Holmes said he enjoyed the first half, but the second-half dropoff bothered him a bit.
“We had energy in the first half,” Holmes said. “The guys kind of got complacent instead of keep going. We’re starting to jell and learn each other. We’ve got a lot of weapons.”
The Highlanders totaled 11 assists in the first half.
Capital (2-7) has lost seven in a row. The Cougars are back in action Friday at home against Spring Valley.
Huntington visits Cabell Midland on Friday.
CAPITAL 15 14 17 13 — 59: Clark 24, Brown 2, Amos 2, Pendleton 8, Booker 9, Jones 4, Hines 10.
HUNTINGTON 26 25 11 15 — 77: Harris 12, Johnson 14, Motley 25, J. Tubbs 3, Lochow 13, Crawford 4, C. Christus 2, McNeely 2, Jackson 2.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.