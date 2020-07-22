NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. — Tim Mount of Huntington shot a 2-under-par, 70, to win the Mountaineer Woodview golf tournament Wednesday.
Mount took the title of the WVGA Senior Series event, as well as the 50-59 age division championship, besting 26 other players.
In the Net Division, Van Stemple of Shepherdstown, West Virginia, shot 70 to claim the victory.
Al Estepp of St. Albans, West Virginia, took home the Gross crown in the Silver Division (60-69) after shooting a 3-over-par, 75.
In the Net Division it was Bob Custer of Wheeling, whose 73 earned him the victory.
Mike Greene of Weirton, West Virginia, was low man in the Gold Division (70-older), firing a 76. Butch Freeman of Daniels, West Virginia, earned the Net victory with a 72.
The Senior Series continues Thursday at the Wheeling Country Club.