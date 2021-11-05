ONA — The Ona Speedway is set to host its biggest race of the season Saturday with the Yes Chevrolet/Yes Ford Mountaineer 100 and the Partner’s Insurance Legends Car Mountaineer Cup.
More than 110 of the premier short track racers in the country are expected to compete for more than $35,000 in purse money.
The Mountaineer 100 is a celebration of the deep racing heritage at Ona Speedway. The Mountaineer tradition started in 1963 with the first NASCAR Cup Series race at Ona in the Mountaineer 300. Fred Lorenzen took the win that day. The Mountaineer was then upped to 500 laps the next season with Richard Petty winning the Mountaineer 500. The final NASCAR-sanctioned Mountaineer 300 at Ona was run in 1972 with Bobby Allison winning.
Decades later, a new Mountaineer tradition started at Ona, the Mountaineer 100 for the popular Modified division. Through the years the Mountaineer 100 has turned into one of the larger Modified races on the east coast.
In addition to the Mountaineer 100 race for the Modifieds, a 50-lap special for Late Models, the Legends Car Mountaineer Cup featuring the two largest paying Legends Car features in Ona history, a special for the Street Stocks, special for the U Cars, and a special for the Crazy Compacts.
Racing will start early on Saturday as the majority of the event will be contested under daylight in an effort to complete the show before temperatures get cold. Qualifying will start at 1:45 p.m. with racing starting at 3 p.m. General admission is only $20 for ages 15 and up, $10 for ages 11-14, and free for ages 10 and under. All access pit passes are $40 for ages 15 and up, $20 for ages 11-14, and free for ages 10-under.
The event will be streamed in front of a national audience on SPEED 51 TV.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
