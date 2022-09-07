West Virginia’s 38-31 loss at Pitt, a game that featured seven lead changes with neither team leading by more than seven points, was about as painful an opener as any Mountaineer fan could imagine.
But it was just that — an opener — and for WVU defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley and his players, this week has been about quickly putting the loss behind them while taking the mistakes made along the way to heart.
“It’s not going to make or break our season, first and foremost,” Lesley said Tuesday. “And I know how extremely important this game is to our fans and our players and the people around our players — I understand all that. And it’s tough because we had opportunities, especially defensively in key situations to get off the field, in key situations not to commit the mistakes we made, but we didn’t. So it’s correcting those things and moving on to what’s next.”
What’s next is no small task as a much-improved, upstart Kansas team ventures to Morgantown for a 6 p.m. kickoff Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium. It will be the Big 12 Conference opener for both teams.
The Jayhawks picked up a 56-10 win over Tennessee Tech last week and feature a dual-threat quarterback in Jalon Daniels as well as a stable of running backs bolstered by transfers Ky Thomas (Minnesota) and Sevion Morrison (Nebraska). The Jayhawks held a 502-190 advantage in total yards last week.
Against stiffer competition, the Mountaineer defense had mixed results, outgaining Pitt 404-384. WVU was relatively good against the run, allowing just 76 yards, but allowed Pitt’s Kedon Slovis to throw for 308 yards with a few coverage busts and too many missed tackles for Lesley or head coach Neal Brown’s liking peppered in as well.
When it came to areas of focus, tackling was at the top of both coaches’ lists.
“Some of those were poor angles and some of it is really simple tackling technique,” Lesley said. “It’s no different than anything you do. If you don’t ever write stories, you’re probably not going to be good at writing. I’m never going to make an excuse for players or our staff defensively, but you just have to try and find a way to work it as full speed as you can. It’s something I think everybody struggles with. If you watch enough football over the weekend, you’re going to see it. It’s hard but the more you do it the better you get at it and the more you play the more you do it.”
“That’s something we’ve done really, really well here over the last year years,” Brown added. “That’s a standard that we tackle well. We’ve been one of the top tackling teams in the conference and in the country. We’ve got to do a better job of that, especially late.”
Brown further detailed the team’s efforts to shore up the issue, saying work began on Sunday.
“I think it’s a fundamental deal, we know how to get better at it,” Brown said. “We’ll get back to work on it. We did some things on Sunday and we’ll get back to work on it [Tuesday] as well. A lot of it is just being in position. There’s some fundamental things, what we call, ‘Keeping your ball foot up,’ keeping our eyes up and we’ve got to wrap up – we didn’t wrap up as well as we needed to. Down around the red zone, it’s a pad-leverage deal. We were playing too high. We’ve got to get our pads down so we can stop people.”
For the Mountaineers, figuring out who is going to be available to play on the back end will be a big part of Saturday’s game plan as well.
What is known is that James Madison transfer cornerback Wesley McCormick will miss the first half after being ejected for targeting in the fourth quarter against the Panthers. Charles Woods, a preseason All-Big 12 selection, was injured early in the Pitt game and his status for Saturday is unknown.
“Who practices better will play the most,” Lesley said. “That’s really the evaluation it is throughout the year, particularly in fall camp. But we’ve got to have somebody step up.”
In a way, that’s what Lesley is asking his entire defense to do. To hear junior defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson tell it, the Mountaineers are taking Lesley’s words to heart.
“That game didn’t go the way we wanted, we fought hard and we didn’t give up and that’s what I love about this team and these guys,” Jefferson said.
“Coach Lesley said, ‘Don’t lose the game twice. It happened and we’ve got to forget about it and move on to this week and make sure we dominate this week.’ We’re just trying to take that into account.”