The West Virginia women’s basketball team lost to Oklahoma State 76-65 on Tuesday at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
The Mountaineers led for less than 30 seconds but kept the contest within single digits for much of the night until the Cowgirls pulled ahead in the fourth quarter.
JJ Quinerly led WVU (14-8 overall, 5-6 Big 12) with 18 points and Madisen Smith had 16. The Mountaineers shot 44% from the field and 29% from the 3-point line.
Five Oklahoma State (17-7, 7-5) players scored in double figures in the win, led by a 16-point performance from Naomie Alnatas. Terryn Milton had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Taylen Collins had 13 points and 13 rebounds.
Kassidy De Lapp and Anna Gret Asi added 12 and 10 points, respectively, for the Cowgirls, who shot 50% in the game and went 13 of 19 from the free throw line while limiting the Mountaineers to just six attempts from the charity stripe.
Oklahoma State outrebounded WVU 41-25, scored 15 second-chance points and netted 46 of their 76 points in the paint.
The Cowgirls jumped out in front with the first seven points of the evening, but WVU responded with an 8-0 run -- powered by a pair of 3-pointers from Smith.
But the lead didn’t last long.
Oklahoma State pulled ahead with a 9-0 run and didn’t trail again. The Cowgirls led 23-15 at the end of the first quarter, 39-34 at halftime and 61-54 heading to the fourth, in which they scored the first eight points to pull ahead by 15 before closing out the 76-65 win.
Oklahoma State will host Baylor on Saturday.
The Mountaineers will return home to try to snap a three-game skid Saturday when they face No. 21 Iowa State at 6 p.m. at the WVU Coliseum.
