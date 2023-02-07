The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The West Virginia women’s basketball team lost to Oklahoma State 76-65 on Tuesday at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

The Mountaineers led for less than 30 seconds but kept the contest within single digits for much of the night until the Cowgirls pulled ahead in the fourth quarter.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

