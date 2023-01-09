MORGANTOWN — The West Virginia women’s basketball team brought home a Big 12 Conference win - the first of the season for the Mountaineers - from a recent road swing to Iowa State and Kansas State.
WVU will now try to make it back-to-back league wins, and will try to do it against a team still seeking its first Big 12 win of the season.
The Mountaineers return to the WVU Coliseum for a 7 p.m. matchup with TCU on Tuesday.
The Horned Frogs (6-8 overall, 0-3 Big 12) are the only team in the Big 12 without a conference win so far this season and are the only team in the Big 12 with an overall losing record. TCU opened league play with a loss at Baylor -- the only unbeaten team in the league at 3-0 -- before dropping home contests with Texas and Texas Tech.
TCU has the lowest-scoring offense in the league at 61.6 points per game. Tomi Taiwo is the only Horned Frog averaging double-figure scoring. The 5-foot-10 guard puts in 15 points a night. Lucy Ibeh and Roxane Makolo add 9.3 and 7.7 points, respectively. TCU is at or near the bottom of most Big 12 statistical categories and was picked last in the league’s preseason poll.
WVU (10-4, 1-2) will try to take advantage of the struggling Horned Frogs to get back to .500 in Big 12 play. The Mountaineers picked up their first conference victory of the season with Saturday’s 77-70 win over K-State at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas. WVU lost to Oklahoma and at Iowa State to open league play. The Sooners and Cyclones are now No. 19 and No. 15 in the Associated Press Poll, respectively.
The Mountaineers will try to keep the Horned Frogs in check offensively, like their defense has done most of the season. After holding Iowa State and K-State to 70 points each, WVU is now second in the Big 12 in scoring defense with 56.5 points allowed per game this season. The Mountaineers lead the league in steals and turnover margin, but it hasn’t translated to a high-scoring offense.
WVU ranks only ahead of TCU in the Big 12 in scoring with 67.4 points per game. The Mountaineers struggled to score in the second halves of their first two conference games - they were outscored 54-30 in the second half against Oklahoma and 33-13 against Iowa State - but were able to remain ahead after taking an early lead and close out the win at K-State.
JJ Quinerly is now WVU’s leading scorer with 13.1 points per game, while Madisen Smith adds 12.5. In three Big 12 games, Quinerly has averaged 22 points and 4.3 rebounds and Kylee Blacksten has scored 11.3 points and grabbed 7.3 rebounds per game.
Against league opponents, Smith and Jayla Hemingway have averaged 10.7 and 10.3 points per game, respectively.
Tuesday’s game will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
