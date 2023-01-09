The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

WVU WBB vs. Oklahoma 123122

West Virginia's JJ Quinerly dribbles against Oklahoma on Dec. 31 at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.

 DAVID PENNOCK | Courtesy Photo

MORGANTOWN — The West Virginia women’s basketball team brought home a Big 12 Conference win - the first of the season for the Mountaineers - from a recent road swing to Iowa State and Kansas State.

WVU will now try to make it back-to-back league wins, and will try to do it against a team still seeking its first Big 12 win of the season.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

