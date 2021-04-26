West Virginia coach Neal Brown sat down for a Zoom media call on Saturday after the conclusion of the program’s annual Gold-Blue Game, signifying the end of spring football practices.
The Mountaineers had just completed their 15th and final allotted practice of the spring, plugging away at several areas, including individual growth in terms of performance and leadership along with positional diversity, a theme that had been hammered home since the first press conference of the spring.
Saturday’s proceedings went off without a hitch and, likely more importantly, without an injury. With a good mixture of scrimmages and drills, effort and fun, it served as the perfect cap to Brown’s second set of spring practices in his third year in Morgantown.
There were certainly goals heading into spring ball. As to whether the Mountaineers met them, it’s a bit of a mixed bag, according to Brown.
“Are coaches allowed to be satisfied?” Brown asked. “The honest answer would be I’m probably not satisfied with anything.
“One of the things going into the spring was I wanted to challenge some of our best players to continue to use spring ball to get better and improve, and when I say that I’m talking about a [running back] Leddie Brown, who didn’t get tackled one time this spring, but I wanted him to get better and I thought he did that. He has become such a better pass receiver, he’s so much better in pass protection, he was one of the leading point-getters in our special-teams competition.
"Josh Chandler-[Semedo] learning both the mike and will positions and really taking the next step from a linebacker and be ready to step into those shoes that Tony Fields left. I think that as much from a leadership perspective, some of those guys really came and bought into using these practices to improve. Probably that is what I’m satisfied the most about.”
Yet Brown added that when practice resumes this summer, there will still be plenty to do from an improvement standpoint.
“We’re a work in progress,” Brown said. “We’ve got to punt the ball better, I think that’s something for sure we’ve got to do. We’ve got to continue to work up front -- we’re a lot better than we have been at any point in our tenure here but we’re not where we need to be either, so we’ve got to continue to get better up front. And then defensively, we’ve got to develop some depth in the secondary, that’s the issue right there.”
Part of developing that depth -- in the secondary, along the offensive front and elsewhere -- goes back to Brown and his staff’s commitment to double- and even triple-training players across multiple positions.
“You have to be versatile,” Brown said. “We have 85 scholarships but with the rules, that’s impossible, you’re never going to get there, so your depth is not going to be what it used to be. So I think guys have to have versatility.
"Your best players have to be versatile enough to be able to move and play a couple of different positions, because if you get into an injury situation where the backup has to come in and play, the backup needs to play the position they’re most comfortable with, the more skilled player can play multiple positions. So that’s what we’re trying to do, and I’m pleased with what we got done as far as that goes.”
On that front, players nearly roster-wide were trained as such in the spring, with several of those moves being evident in Saturday’s spring game.
“[Sophomore defensive lineman] Akheem Mesidor playing more interior [line], he really became comfortable probably over the last five practices and I think he’s got a really bright future in there,” Brown said. “He can go back out and play on the edge as well, but he’s handling the extra weight. [Freshman wideout-turned-linebacker] Devell Washington at will linebacker continues to come along, it’s going to take some time there. We played James Gmiter some at center and he can be a guy that can play there for us if need be. We rotated a bunch of the linemen -- Doug Nester got reps at guard and tackle, Parker Moorer did the same. We moved those secondary pieces a bunch where they know multiple positions.”