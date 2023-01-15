The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

NORMAN, Okla. -- Oklahoma coach Porter Moser said West Virginia could very well be 5-0 in Big 12 play after the Sooners beat the Mountaineers 77-76 on Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center. Baylor coach Scott Drew talked about the competitiveness of the league when the Bears beat WVU the game before. Kansas coach Bill Self issued a similar statement two games before, when the Jayhawks handled the Mountaineers in Morgantown.

But the Mountaineers aren’t 5-0, or 4-1, or 3-2, and so on. The Mountaineers remain winless five games into league play.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

