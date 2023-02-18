MORGANTOWN – Asked about hustle plays in the postgame press conference on Saturday afternoon, Mark Adams kicked the question to the Red Raider seated to his right.
“What do you think, JT?” Texas Tech’s coach asked.
“I think we just played hard,” Jaylon Tyson responded.
Tyson would get no argument from the Mountaineers.
The Red Raiders charged back from an eight-point deficit with just over eight minutes remaining by closing on a 23-9 run to top West Virginia, 78-72, in the WVU Coliseum.
The result gives the two teams identical records in both all games – 15-12 – and in Big 12 contests – 4-10, further murkying the Mountaineers’ at-large NCAA Tournament hopes.
As an illustration to Tyson’s point, West Virginia coach Bob Huggins and fifth-year senior guard Erik Stevenson both noted a Red Raiders possession on which Texas Tech grabbed two offensive rebounds of missed foul shots.
The Red Raiders only got two points out of the exchange, but it was both indicative of how the final minutes of the game went, and it started Texas Tech’s closing kick.
“You give up three offensive rebounds at the foul line, you’re gonna lose, playing in the Big 12,” Stevenson said. “You just gotta look in the mirror and move on.”
Tyson and Stevenson tied for game-high scoring honors with 27 points apiece. Stevenson dropped in four treys after intermission, including two at the 10:31 and 9:57 marks of the second half that broke a tie and provided the bulk of the Mountaineers’ biggest lead.
But after Texas Tech’s rally toward the 23rd lead change of the game, Stevenson also missed four jumpers with the opportunity to tie or take the lead in the final 2:49.
“We’re not the smartest coaches around. We finally figured out [to] get a hand up to stop that guy,” Adams said, chuckling. “We were trying. They ran some sets for [Stevenson], and with him, it’s hard to stop him because he elevates on his shot and he’s got a quick release. Boy, he gets into it really quickly, and his teammates got him the ball. My hat’s off to him – he had a heck of a game.”
Texas Tech’s Pop Isaacs scored 15 points in his first outing since sustaining an ankle injury in the teams’ first meeting Jan. 25 in Lubbock, Texas, and Fardaws Aimaq compiled a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds with only two buckets from the field. He was 10 for 10 at the foul line despite having made only two of the first six charity tosses he tried this season.
Tyson, for his part, said he didn’t know he had 27 points and credited teammates for getting him the ball in good spots to score.
Down two points with 3:32 remaining, the Mountaineers got a stop but didn’t block out Aimaq on the weak side. His easy putback stretched the Red Raiders’ lead to two possessions, and West Virginia was never even again.
“I think when we got the eight-point lead, we had some guys relax,” Huggins said. “How do you explain a guy on the inside not even moving on the foul line to block out the guy next to them? I can’t explain that. Obviously, that’s something that you practice. I don’t know.”
Kedrian Johnson pitched in 20 points for the Mountaineers, going 8 for 13 from the field – which Huggins noted in postgame in contrast to Stevenson’s 9-for-21 afternoon.
“We could all probably sit here and say maybe Keddy should have taken all of them instead of Erik,” Huggins said. “Keddy made his, and Erik didn’t. That’s hindsight.”
While West Virginia dropped its third straight outing after having won four of five, Texas Tech continues to ride a hot streak. The Red Raiders won their third straight and have claimed five of their last seven after an eight-game skid to start Big 12 play.
“I’m excited where we are,” Adams said. “At least we’re not dead yet.”