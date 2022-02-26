MORGANTOWN — The only way for West Virginia to eventually close out a win in a close game is to continually put itself in position to do so.
But undoubtedly, with every passing failed attempt, the pain of another missed opportunity is more severe — to players, coaches and fans.
That included a crowd of 13,470 at the WVU Coliseum on Saturday as the Mountaineers squandered a 10-point second-half lead for the second game in a row and dropped an 82-81 decision to No. 20 Texas. It marked the 13th loss in the last 14 games for West Virginia.
WVU point guard Malik Curry, who scored a season-high 27 points, had a look in the final seconds at an open jump shot from the foul line in a one-point game, but it went begging, allowing the Longhorns to escape in a game in which they trailed by 10 in the second half.
“That’s a shot that I feel like I have to make, that’s something that will probably haunt me for a minute,” Curry said. “Especially being in a drought, losing, and that’s a shot I can’t get back.”
It was the second straight game the Mountaineers (14-15 overall, 3-13 Big 12 Conference) let a double-digit second-half lead get away, and as bad as Wednesday’s 84-81 loss at Iowa State hurt, Saturday’s, in front of a raucous home crowd, was eerily similar.
Yet, in the postgame press conference, Mountaineer coach Bob Huggins was rather positive, lauding his team’s effort as much as criticizing its decision making.
“I thought our guys gave great effort,” Huggins said. “You can always look back at a turnover, at a missed shot, at a call you didn’t agree with. A lot of things happen.
“We got up 10 and did some things. Got up 10 and tried to make plays that weren’t there. I don’t know, man. We’ve got two regular-season games to go and a conference tournament so we’re not done yet.”
For the second consecutive game, the Mountaineer offense was far from the problem. The Mountaineers shot 50% from the floor (25 for 50) and from 3-point range (6 for 12) and broke the 80-point barrier for the second straight game and only the fifth time this season.
But after allowing the Cyclones to shoot 63% in the second half on Wednesday, Texas (21-8, 10-6) was over 60% in both halves on Saturday, finishing 26 for 41 (63.4%), including 8 of 16 from 3-point range. The Longhorns started hot, building up a 23-15 lead before the game’s first massive shift.
It came as Curry ran down the floor with an open layup ahead before he was hammered from behind by Brock Cunningham, whose arm struck Curry across the head. Curry jumped up and made his way toward Cunningham, which caused a bit of a tussle with Texas and WVU players coming together.
Even Huggins and Longhorns coach Chris Beard exchanged words at half court, and the result was a Flagrant 2 foul and an ejection for Cunningham, a technical foul on Curry and a huge shot of energy for the Mountaineers and the crowd.
“Totally ridiculous,” Huggins said of the foul. “That’s one of those times you wish you were still playing.”
Riding that momentum, the Mountaineers came alive offensively, and that carried over to the second half, culminating in a 12-0 West Virginia run that put WVU in front 54-47. That newfound lead would grow to as many as 10 at 64-54 after a Taz Sherman layup with 10:31 to go.
A Beard timeout yielded back-to-back Texas baskets, with Marcus Carr hitting an open 3 and Timmy Allen adding a layup to make the score 64-59. That sparked a 12-4 run, and after Sherman hit a 3 with 6:15 remaining to make the score 71-66 WVU, the Longhorns scored the next six to reclaim the lead at 72-71 with 4:37 left.
Sean McNeil hit 1 of 2 free throws to tie the score but Allen followed with a pair of free throws and a bucket to put Texas up four at 76-72. It looked as if the Longhorns were in control from there but they opened the door at the end for the Mountaineers.
With Texas leading 82-78, Curry drove down the lane, scored and was fouled, adding the ensuing free throw to close the gap to one point with 11 seconds left. The Longhorns threw the ensuing inbounds pass out of bounds, giving the Mountaineers possession with nine ticks remaining.
After a Huggins timeout, Curry went off the dribble before pulling up for an open mid-range jumper that hit the iron and rimmed off.
“We wanted to get Malik the shot because, quite frankly, he was our best offensive guy at that point in time,” Huggins explained. “He can create a shot better and Taz had a rough day, which certainly he’s entitled to because he’s had many great days.
“I don’t know how you get a better shot They’re going to guard the basket, they’re not going to give you a layup.”
Sherman added 13 points for West Virginia with Gabe Osabuohien, who, along with center Pauly Paulicap, dealt with foul troubles down the stretch, finished with 12. Carr finished with 15 points for Texas with Jase Febres pitching in 14, including four 3-pointers.
The Mountaineers close out the regular season with games Tuesday at Oklahoma and Saturday at home against TCU.