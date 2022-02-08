MORGANTOWN — West Virginia had a lot going for it before Tuesday night’s game even started as the Mountaineers tried to put to bed a seven-game losing streak.
First, coach Bob Huggins had never lost eight games in a row at WVU. Second, visiting Iowa State was scuffling itself and also struggling mightily on offense. Third, former North Carolina coach and Huggins’ friend Roy Williams not only sat courtside, but adorned a West Virginia sweatshirt before play began.
And none of that even included the fact that WVU’s leading score Taz Sherman returned as well.
Whether it was any one of those things or a combination of all of them, West Virginia finally found some offense and never trailed in breaking its skid with a 79-63 win over the Cyclones at the Coliseum.
It was the first win for West Virginia (14-9 overall, 3-7 Big 12 Conference) since beating Oklahoma State 70-60 on Jan. 11. In the postgame press conference, the weight that lifted with it was palpable.
“We can just smile now and be happy,” point guard Malik Curry said, beaming.
Sophomore forward Jalen Bridges went into a bit more detail.
“Personally, I’ve never lost that many basketball games in a row in my career, so that was really frustrating, but I’m just happy we finally came to play and put it all together for 40 minutes,” Bridges said. “I couldn’t be more proud of this team. You could just see it, we had the will to win tonight.”
While WVU was celebrating the end of its blues, Iowa State’s skid continued as it dropped its fifth game in its last seven, including an ugly 63-41 decision at Texas on Saturday. The Cyclones struggled mightily offensively against the Longhorns, shooting 28.6%, and WVU was able to prolong Iowa State’s problems on Tuesday, limiting the Cyclones to 37.9% shooting (22 for 58). The Mountaineers also reversed another recent shortcoming, building a 37-28 rebounding advantage. It marked the first time WVU outrebounded an opponent since registering a 42-39 edge in a win over Kansas State on Jan. 8.
All of that combined with a 25-for-29 outing at the free-throw line was enough to finally get the Mountaineers back in the win column.
“They want to continue to play,” Huggins said of his players. “I think it’s hit them how the situation without a few more wins here is pretty dour. I’m glad they’re happy.
“I wish they weren’t throwing it away so much, we’d be happier.”
Indeed, if there was griping point it was WVU’s 20 turnovers on Tuesday, but the Mountaineers more than made up for them elsewhere.
Sherman missed the Mountaineers’ 60-53 loss to Texas Tech on Saturday after suffering a concussion in the team’s loss at Baylor last Monday. In the defeat against the Red Raiders, the Mountaineers made just 4 of 32 shots in the second half, watching a six-point halftime lead slip away down the stretch.
Sherman led WVU in points (16), rebounds (eight) and assists (six) on Tuesday and his presence helped from the start as the Mountaineers shot 56% in the first half (14 for 25) in building a 39-28 lead by halftime.
“I think it was just a huge shot in the arm for everybody,” Huggins said of Sherman’s return. “We didn’t really do a lot with his cardio and that was a concern.
“I thought he gave it a lot. He was smart enough when he was tired to say, ‘I need out for a while.’ If we can get his cardio back to where it was, we should be all right again.”
WVU’s advantage grew to as many as 19 points in the second half before the Cyclones made a final push, taking advantage of some sloppiness by the Mountaineers to close to within eight at 65-57 with 4:50 to go. But Curry and Sherman each made a pair of foul shots to push the lead back to 12 and that started a closing 14-6 push to finish things off.
All told, WVU hit half of its shots (22 for 44), buried half of its 3-point attempts (10 for 20) and got double-figure scoring from four players, with Bridges and Curry each adding 14 points and Sean McNeil pitching in 13.
Iowa State’s Tyrese Hunter led all scorers with 22 points with Caleb Grill adding 12 and Izaiah Brockington 11. Grill hit four first-half 3-pointers but was held scoreless after the break.
The Mountaineers will visit Oklahoma State on Saturday for a 2 p.m. tipoff. The game will air on ESPN