The West Virginia baseball team will face a do-or-die scenario when it plays in a Big 12 tournament play-in game against ninth-seeded Kansas at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The Mountaineers (23-25 overall, 8-16 Big 12) earned the league’s No. 8 seed and finished with the same league record as the Jayhawks (30-26). The game will air on Big 12 Now.
Kansas won two of a three-game regular-season set between the teams played in Morgantown, picking up 11-0 and 15-2 victories sandwiched around a 9-2 West Virginia win.
The loser of the contest is out while the winner advances into the double-elimination portion of the eight-team tournament. The winner of Tuesday’s contest advances to take on No. 1 Texas at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The Mountaineers had won six games in a row before finishing the season with two straight losses at Texas.
All Big 12 tournament games will air on either ESPNU, ESPN+ or Big 12 now.
n n n
Senior lefthander Jackson Wolf has been the team’s workhorse on the mound all season and on Monday was rewarded with an All-Big 12 second-team spot, the only Mountaineer to appear on either of the first two teams.
Wolf has thrown 80 innings this season, 31 more than the next closest WVU pitcher Ben Hampton. Wolf enters the Big 12 tournament with a record of 5-5, a 3.26 ERA, 97 strikeouts and 32 walks.
Junior outfielder Austin Davis (.317 batting average, eight doubles, 16 stolen bases in 19 attempts) and senior catcher/outfielder Paul McIntosh (.270, eight home runs, 26 RBIs) each earned honorable mention on the All-Big 12 team.
Texas Tech freshman infielder Jace Jung was named the league’s player of the year after bashing 20 home runs and driving in 65 runs while walking 45 times, all conference bests. Jung is the first freshman to lead the league in homers since Matt Hopper of Nebraska did it in 2000.
Longhorns sophomore Ty Madden took home the league’s pitcher of the year award after going 6-3 with a 2.55 ERA with 98 strikeouts, good for second-most in the league. Texas’ David Pierce also won the Big 12 coach of the year award.
TCU infielder Braydon Taylor was the league’s freshman of the year after smashing 10 home runs and stealing 11 bases while slugging .579.
Finally, Oklahoma State sophomore infielder Christian Encarnacion-Strand was the conference’s newcomer of the year after transferring from Yavapai College. He homered 15 times, drove in 60 and registered 137 total bases this year.