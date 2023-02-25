The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- West Virginia remains winless at Allen Fieldhouse.

The Mountaineers hung close with No. 3 Kansas on Saturday in the first game of their final regular-season road swing, but the Jayhawks got hot in the second half and held off WVU late to claim a 76-74 victory.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

