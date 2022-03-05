MORGANTOWN — For a while, it looked as if West Virginia would leave a home crowd of 11,324 heartbroken again.
Instead, the Mountaineerse finally broke through.
Where WVU had faltered so many times before this season — down the stretch in a tight game — the Mountaineers finally made the right plays at the right time to secure a 70-64 over TCU at the WVU Coliseum Saturday to end the regular season on a high note.
It was just the second win in the last 15 games for WVU (15-16 overall, 4-14 Big 12 Conference), but it came on Senior Day. If nothing else, the team’s seven upperclassmen made big plays and ultimately ended a tough regular season on a high note.
After the final horn, led by senior post player Pauly Paulicap, several of the seniors went up into the WVU student section to celebrate. and it was a moment all of them savored.
“It’s happiness,” guard Taz Sherman said. “I feel like when we win, everyone is happy. So, it’s happiness and sharing the same love for the game. They’ve been there. The student section has been there every home game, and just being able to appreciate them showing up, supporting and having a hand in the game, we have to show support to them and show love to them.”
If ever there was a time to prove it could close out a close game, the last game of the regular season before the conference tournament begins next week would seem, in a way, the perfect time.
The Mountaineers finished last in the conference standings and will be the No. 9 seed (with Oklahoma State serving a postseason ban). WVU will play eighth-seeded Kansas State at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the tournament’s only play-in game, with the winner moving on to play the top-seeded Kansas at 3 p.m. on Thursday. All games in the Big 12 tournament will take place at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.
West Virginia’s only hope of making the NCAA Tournament is to pull off a miraculous run in the Big 12 tournament, and while there have been few signs of such capability in this team, Saturday certainly inspired some hope.
The script was playing out in an all-too-familiar way. The Mountaineers grabbed an early lead, led by as many as 11 points in the first half, by eight at halftime (41-33) and by seven at the 15:16 mark of the second half.
But, as it’s been all too prone to do this season, WVU fell into a shooting drought, allowing the Horned Frogs (19-11, 8-10) to rally all the way back and take their first lead at 53-51 with 9:44 remaining. That advantage would reach six at 59-53 with 6:27 left.
But instead of folding, the Mountaineers pulled themselves off the deck, getting consecutive baskets from Sherman, Gabe Osabuohien and Malik Curry (all seniors) to tie it at 4:41.
After TCU’s Micah Peavy and Osabuohien traded a free throw each, the teams reached the final media timeout with exactly 4:00 remaining tied at 60.
From there, both teams clamped down, with the next 2:13 being played without a point on either side. The Horned Frogs’ Damion Baugh attempted a 3 and was off the mark and TCU’s Emanuel Miller was called for a foul on Sherman on the ensuing rebound attempt.
Sherman went to the line, calmly stroked a pair of free throws and gave the Mountaineers the lead for good.
After another stop, Sherman held the ball until late in the play clock and made his move, driving to the rim for a layup with 1:06 to go and, after another defensive stop by WVU, the Horned Frogs were forced to foul.
Jalen Bridges cashed in twice at the line with 21 seconds left to make the lead six and West Virginia was on its way.
“That’s what we talked about in the huddle, ‘Listen, don’t do this again, don’t give it to them, if they’re going to beat us, make them beat us,’” WVU coach Bob Huggins said.
“If you look at what we’ve done through the course of the year, we haven’t gotten beat that much as we’ve just given games to them. We throw the ball to them for layups. We’ve made terrible decisions. And today, we started on that path and we had a timeout and a talk about it, ‘Let’s don’t give another one away. Make them win it. If we’re going to lose, make them win it, don’t give it to them like we’ve been giving games away.’”
Sherman led all scorers with 25 points in his final game in the Coliseum with Curry, Bridges and Sean McNeil each adding 10. Osabuohien chipped in a game-high 10 rebounds.
Mike Miles led TCU with 17 points with Baugh and Peavey each scoring 12.