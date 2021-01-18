The West Virginia women’s basketball team had every reason in the world to pack it in and accept a competitive loss at home on Saturday.
Down its leading scorer Kysre Gondrezick — who was attending her father’s funeral — and trailing by 12 points in the third quarter to an Oklahoma State team that had already defeated the Mountaineers in Stillwater, Oklahoma, earlier in the season, WVU would have had little to hang its head about.
But in overcoming all of it, the Mountaineers are holding their heads a little higher this week.
Despite all that was against it, West Virginia (11-2 overall, 4-2 Big 12 Conference) gritted and grinded through a 67-59 comeback win over Oklahoma State on Saturday. It marked the team’s fifth win in a row and fourth straight in league play.
But none of the previous victories likely said as much about this WVU team as Saturday’s did, and that was true even for coach Mike Carey, who said the team was going through more adversity than most knew about coming into the game.
“I thought that was a big gut check,” Carey said after the game. “We seemed tired today for some reason and we’re playing without a player and [sophomore guard] KK [Deans] had a temperature of 102 and came back and played, and for her to have the game she did, 18 points and five assists, you have to give her credit. [Junior guard] Madisen [Smith] played 40 minutes. [Sophomore forward] Esmery [Martinez] ended up with a double-double and [junior forward] Kari [Niblack] got hurt a couple times and went back in and hit some big shots.
“Very proud of the team. [It would have been] very easy when we went down 10, the team could’ve folded but we didn’t. They showed a lot of determination and come back and won the game, so very proud of them.”
The Mountaineers came up with an answer right when they needed it the most with Deans stroking a 3-pointer at the 5:38 mark of the third quarter, turning a 12-point deficit into nine points at 42-33. That sparked an 11-0 WVU run that brought the Mountaineers to within one at 42-41.
But righting a then-stagnant offense was one thing; the stops were another, and that was the key to it all according to coaches and players.
“If we could get some energy and we could hit a couple of shots, I knew it would get us going defensively,” Carey said. “I thought they were tired too, just like we were, and I kept telling the players, ‘Whoever wants it most down the stretch is going to win this game,’ and I thought our girls showed a lot of guts and was able to win.”
“We all just had to go back to our roots and do what we do best and that’s defense creating offense,” Deans agreed. “So, we locked down on ‘D,’ got the stops we needed and that created offense.”
Offense figured to be a bit challenging without Gondrezick, who is averaging 20.4 points. Martinez is next at 13.8.
But more than being worried about Gondrezick’s missing production, players were and are concerned about their teammate in general and figured a victory was about as much solace as they could give.
“We are all here for her,” Deans said. “I’m glad we got this win today, because I know that’s a relief for her, but we all have our prayers to her and her family for what she’s going through right now.”
The Mountaineers find themselves in the midst of a rugged stretch, having played three games in seven days with another scheduled for Wednesday when Kansas State is slated to visit Morgantown for a 7 p.m. tip. That game is set to air on the ESPN app.
Still, WVU has two road games that will need to be made up as well, with contests at Kansas and at Kansas State having been previously postponed.
Like most college teams in any sport, the Mountaineers have felt the squeeze and uncertainty of a fluid schedule, one that makes preparation tougher and energy more difficult to sustain.
“What they’re doing is anybody who is healthy enough to play and have an open date and they have an open date, you’re going to play them,” Carey said. “Sometimes we have two days to prep and get ready and we really don’t know.
“I thought the last two games we’ve looked tired. We went through a lot of people off the bench and I thought everybody came off the bench and did a good job. They did what we needed them to do.”