HUNTINGTON — Marshall is starting the 2020 season with one trend that head coach Doc Holliday would like to see continue.
That trend? Two games, two opponents kept to under 100 yards rushing.
This one was a bit sweeter for Holliday and the Herd, considering No. 23 Appalachian State came into Joan C. Edwards Stadium off a 300-yard rushing performance in a win over Charlotte last week.
“I thought defensively we controlled the line of scrimmage,” Holliday said. “All I heard about was that great offensive line and they are tremendous, but I thought ours (lines) were as well.”
Marshall’s job against the run came with the defensive line stopping a surge at the point of attack while linebackers and secondary personnel filled gaps and gave the Mountaineers nowhere to run.
Appalachian State finished under 3 yards per carry, rushing for just 96 yards on 33 tries as the Herd defense won the battle at the line of scrimmage.
“At the end of the day, I thought the defensive play was special,” Holliday said.
Marshall linebacker Tavante Beckett, who finished with a career-high 16 tackles and a forced fumble, said the defense’s ability to run to the football makes the unit special.
“Regardless of who we are playing, we know how we are as a defense and what we can do,” Beckett said. “(It’s) just trusting my teammates and trusting the call, knowing that whatever call is called, if we all play and run to the ball, everything will handle itself.
Beckett added that the Herd defense didn’t put Appalachian State on a pedestal following their performance last week. Instead, they focused on the task at hand, which was getting 11 hats to the ball.
“We didn’t look at that game as something that put them on a level that we didn’t see them as,” Beckett said. “We just looked at that game as if we all just play our defense and look at this call — run this call, be there — we’re going to make those plays. Not to bash another team, but we just knew we were going to go out there and make plays and control that backfield.”
Holliday said that early in camp, he spoke to his guys about being able to have a special team because of everything they had been through together in preparing for the 2020 season.
Now, Holliday and the Herd will wait and see if their first win over a nationally ranked opponent in 17 years is enough to have the Herd included in the top 25 when it’s released on Sunday.
“I told this whole entire football team early on that I thought we had a chance to be special,” Holliday said. “I really believe that and nothing has changed my mind today. We went in there and beat a top-20 team.”
As for the rest of the Herd players, they feel that Saturday’s performance speaks volumes about the program.
“This game was just important for us to get that win under our belt, knowing that we can play with these guys,” Beckett said. “We’ve got to show the world what we can do. ...
“We know we can go play with anybody.”