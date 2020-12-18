MORGANTOWN — Though No. 8 West Virginia struggled to convert on opportunities on Friday, eventually, turnover- and foul-prone Iowa State afforded the host Mountaineers one or two chances too many.
WVU point guard Miles “Deuce” McBride hit a pair of free throws with 20 seconds left to give the Mountaineers the lead and Iowa State turned it over on each of the next two possessions as West Virginia eked out a 70-65 win to open Big 12 Conference play at the Coliseum.
It marked the first win for a home team in league play this season as road teams were 4-0 heading into Friday’s opener for the Mountaineers. If not for some late free throws and timely Cyclone turnovers, it could’ve easily been 5-0.
Taz Sherman came up forced a turnover on the ensuing inbounds pass after McBride’s free throws and then canned a pair of his own foul shots to put West Virginia up 68-65. Emmitt Matthews buried two more shots from the charity stripe after a 21st and final Iowa State turnover to account for the final score.
It certainly wasn’t easy offensively for West Virginia, which shot just 38.2 percent (21 of 55) from the floor in enduring more lengthy stretches of cold shooting that’s plagued the team all season. This time, that poor shooting made its way to the foul line where WVU missed 12 foul shots (25 for 37) including a 7-for-15 performance in the first half.
All told, the Mountaineers attempted 28 more foul shots than the Cyclones (37-9) and Iowa State was whistled for 29 fouls compared to just 11 for West Virginia.
Yet, between the heaping pile of free throws and ISU miscues, it still nearly wasn’t enough as the Mountaineers (7-1) hit just 3 of 14 3-pointers while the Cyclones (1-4) shot just shy of 50 percent from the floor at 49.1 percent (26 of 53).
Iowa State made a pair of important runs in the game, one in each half. The first was a 12-4 spurt midway through the first half that turned an 18-11 WVU lead into a 23-22 advantage for the Cyclones. From there, it was nip and tuck until Rasir Bolton hit the last shot to give the Cyclones a 31-30 advantage at the break.
WVU got off to a good start in the second half, getting a low-post basket apiece from Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe to draw a quick timeout from Iowa State and put West Virginia up 34-31. That timeout immediately sparked a 12-0 run for the Cyclones and Iowa State led by as many as nine at 43-34.
In fact, WVU went from the 18:03 mark of the second half until 51 seconds to go without having the lead. The game was tied four times over that stretch but it wasn’t until Sherman missed a jumper, gathered his own rebound and laid it in with under a minute to go that the Mountaineers could get over the hump.
Culver and McBride each had 18 points to lead West Virginia with Culver adding 12 rebounds as well. Tshiebwe had 12 points and five rebounds for the second straight game and Sherman contributed 10 points. McBride, Sherman and starting guard Sean McNeil combined to go 8 for 28 from the floor.
Iowa State’s Rasir Bolton led all scorers with 25 points with Jalen Coleman-Lands contributing 11 points.
West Virginia will next travel to No. 5 Kansas on Tuesday with the game scheduled for a 9 p.m. tipoff. The contest will air on ESPN2.