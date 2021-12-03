MORGANTOWN -- The West Virginia University men’s basketball game at the WVU Coliseum Saturday will feature some history, as West Virginia hosts Radford for a 4 p.m. tipoff, with the game streamed on ESPN+.
It will be just the second time ever that the opposing head coach at the Coliseum for a regular-season game is a former Mountaineer player.
Darris Nichols, who is still fifth in West Virginia basketball history in most games played (141 from 2005-08), is the first-year head coach of the Highlanders (4-4). A native of Radford, Virginia, Nichols will lead his new club against his old one in his old stomping grounds.
“I’m happy for Darris, particularly to be able to do it in his hometown,” said WVU head coach Bob Huggins, who was in his first season leading the Mountaineers when Nichols was a senior and the team captain, helping West Virginia to a 26-11 record that included a run to the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16. “We all have to start somewhere and hopefully have success.”
Huggins, whose squad is 6-1 this season, has faced former assistant coaches in the past, which he will do again in a couple of weeks when WVU travels to UAB to meet Andy Kennedy’s Blazers on Dec. 18, but going head-to-head against a former player is a new experience.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever coached against a former player,” pondered Huggins, who holds a 906-383 career coaching record.
Does it help to know the coach on the other bench personally?
“I don’t think so,” said Huggins. “We all watch tape of prior games, so we have a pretty good idea of what they do, so I’m not sure it matters if they know me or I know them.”
Huggins got Nichols started in the coaching profession. After Nichols' playing career at WVU -- where he scored 993 career points and dished out 399 assists -- ended, he spent one season playing professionally in Hungary and then returned to his alma mater to serve as a graduate assistant coach (2010-11) under Huggins.
From there, Nichols started climbing the ladder, working as a full-time assistant coach at Northern Kentucky (2011-13), Wofford (2013-14), Louisiana Tech (2014-15) and Florida (2015-21) before returning to Radford, where he was hired last spring to serve as the Highlanders’ head coach.
Huggins’ time as an assistant in the college ranks wasn’t as long -- one season as a graduate assistant at WVU and two as an assistant at Ohio State -- before he got his first head-coaching opportunity at Walsh (Ohio) College in 1980. He had spent much of his life training for the job, though.
“I was around my dad so much,” remembered Huggins, whose father, Charlie Huggins, was a high school coach in Ohio for 20 years, “and whether I wanted to be or not, I was at virtually every practice. I was around the game my whole life.
“Everyone said I was crazy to go from Ohio State to Walsh, which maybe I was,” chuckled Huggins of his move to the NAIA program. “Everybody said, ‘Why did you do it?’ And I said, ‘Because I believe in myself. I’m betting on me.’
"I think that’s what Darris has done. You have to have a strong belief in yourself and what you do, or how are you going to get those guys who play for you to believe in what you do? Darris has those qualities.”
Nichols brings a Radford squad to Morgantown that features many of the same schemes Nichols ran for Huggins at WVU, particularly a motion offense and a man-to-man defense.
The Highlanders started the 2021-22 regular season by dropping four of their first five games with losses to Virginia (73-52), Virginia Tech (65-39), Furman (81-64) and Navy (47-33). Since then, though, they have won three straight, defeating William & Mary (67-54), Eastern Kentucky (88-75) and Kentucky Christian (79-70).
No Radford player is averaging more than nine points per game, but eight are averaging better than five. Rashun Williams, a 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward who is a graduate transfer from South Florida, leads Radford in scoring (8.8 points per game) and is second in rebounding (4.9).
“Look what Darris has done. They were struggling but now have won three in a row and are playing really well,” noted Huggins. “They have great spacing. They take good shots. They’re defending. They’ve done a great job.”
Now Nichols will get a chance to test his new club against his alma mater. He’s just the second former Mountaineer to serve as the opposition’s head coach in a game at the Coliseum.
The first?
Huggins was involved in that one as well, although as a player.
Fred Schaus, who was an All-American for WVU from 1947-49 and also would serve as West Virginia’s head coach (1955-60) and athletic director (1981-89), was the head coach at Purdue when the Boilermakers came to the Coliseum for the third game of the 1975-76 season.
“We got our [rear ends] kicked. That’s what I remember,” said Huggins in recalling the Mountaineers’ 90-79 loss to Schaus’ Boilermakers.
Huggins had eight points and three assists in 21 minutes of playing time that day. “I remember it vividly. We got drilled,” Huggins said.
Huggins certainly hopes the second coaching showdown with a former Mountaineer in the Coliseum goes better than the first.