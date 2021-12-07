When discussing his concerns in facing No. 15 Connecticut on Wednesday, WVU basketball coach Bob Huggins’ list was long and multifaceted.
And yet, that list started internally.
“I’m worried more about us as I am anything,” Huggins said. “We’re struggling. Trying to get us fixed.”
If the Mountaineers (7-1) have any hope of an upset, that fix will likely be mandatory as WVU welcomes its former Big East rival into the Coliseum. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. and the game is part of the Big East/Big 12 Battle. The contest will air on ESPN2.
In his fourth year at the helm, UConn coach Danny Hurley seems to have the program taking yet another step forward after going from 16-17 in 2018-2019 to records of 19-12 and 15-8 over the past two seasons. The Huskies have started 8-1 this season, with their lone loss coming in a 64-60 defeat to Michigan State.
“They’re really good,” Huggins observed. “They’re really, really good. Athletic as can be — they remind me of some of the teams of the past. They just do a great job in transition, they really rebound it, they have superior athletes.”
The Huskies certainly bring with them some impressive statistical rankings. UConn ranks second out of 350 teams nationally in blocked shots per game (7.7), seventh in scoring margin (plus-23), 43rd in 3-point percentage (37.95%) and is tied for 14th in rebounding margin (plus-10).
All of that certainly lends credibility to Huggins’ worries.
“They can score in so many different ways,” Huggins said. “I think they’re as good a transition team as I’ve seen in quite a while. They get our and run, they get in lanes, they finish, they’re a really good rebounding team and that’s their whole team, that’s not just a few guys. They all go rebound it, they keep balls alive. They’re really good defensively, they don’t give up a whole lot of penetration.
“But they’re so long, they’re so athletic, they get their hands on balls whether they actually steal them or deflect them or somebody else steals them. They make a lot of good things happen for them.”
Meanwhile, the Mountaineers are still trying to find themselves in several areas. West Virginia is still at minus-1.6 in rebounding margin and has made just 30.2% of its 3-point attempts thus far. And just as Huggins pointed to several areas of strength for UConn, he also identified multiple areas of need for his team.
“I’m trying to get them to throw it to the team that has the same color shirt they have on,” Huggins said. “They’re struggling with that, they’re throwing the ball around. Turnovers, we don’t rebound it, other than a couple of guys, we haven’t made shots. We haven’t made free throws. Do you want me to keep going?”
The Mountaineers were without senior guard Sean McNeil in their 67-51 win over Radford on Saturday and Huggins said his status for Wednesday is still uncertain, calling him “day-to-day.”
UConn is led by point guard RJ Cole, who enters Wednesday averaging 16.3 points and 4.4 assists. He’s also hit a team-high 18 3-pointers while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc.
“He can get them in offense, he can score, he defends, he’s a really good rebounder for whatever he is, a 6-foot-1 guy,” Huggins said. “To me, from the outside looking in, it looks like he’s the guy that runs the show. He’s the guy that makes everything happen. He’s the guy that makes sure everybody is doing what they’re supposed to be doing.”
The Huskies also feature three other double-digit scorers with 6-9 sophomore forward Adama Sanogo (15.6 per game), 6-6 senior guard Tyrese Martin (12.9) and 6-9 senior forward Tyler Polley (10) each contributing heavily.
While Wednesday will present the Mountaineers a chance at an early signature nonconference win, maybe more than that to Huggins, it presents another chance for his team to improve. That is still of the utmost importance to the WVU coach.
“I wish we were a little better at this time,” Huggins said. “Hopefully, we get better, but I wish we were a little better at this time … it would be a better game.”