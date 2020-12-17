A 6-1 start, a couple of days to rest, and now No. 8 West Virginia prepares to begin the real grind of the regular season — Big 12 Conference play.
It begins Friday at 9 p.m. with a showdown against Iowa State at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. The game will air on ESPNU.
After a rugged opening stretch that ended with an 87-71 win over then-No. 19 Richmond on Sunday, WVU coach Bob Huggins gave his team a little time off before getting prepared for the Cyclones over the past day or two.
During a Zoom call on Thursday, Huggins stressed the importance of his team being fresh as it prepares to embark on the long conference trail, one that in terms of mileage is likely rivaled by few schools in the country.
“This is a hard league and it makes it a lot harder for us because where we’re located as compared to where they’re located,” Huggins said. “We’re not a two-hour bus ride from anywhere. We’re the road dogs, so we’ve got to hold service at home. I think it’s even more important for us to be able to win at home than it is those other people because they don’t have to go through what we’ve got to go through.
“You think about it, we’re going to play and then we’re going to have a couple of days and then we’re going to get on a plane and fly to Kansas and nobody else does that. That’s just us.”
The road worries will come, though this WVU squad should be pretty used to it. The Mountaineers have already played three games in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, one in Indianapolis and one true road game at Georgetown in Washington, D.C. The Mountaineers were 4-1 in those games, with the only loss coming to top-ranked Gonzaga in Indy.
But it’s been a much rougher start for Iowa State, which is 1-3, its worst start since beginning 1-8 in the 1990-1991 season. That included a league-opening 74-65 loss to Kansas State on Tuesday.
In that game, the Cyclones were outscored 24-14 off turnovers, shot just 6 of 21 from 3-point range and were outrebounded 35-25. Those three deficiencies have been an ongoing issue for ISU over the first four games as well. Iowa State is shooting 32.4% from 3-point range, has turned the ball over 15 times per game and is allowing 20 points off turnovers per game. On average, the Cyclones are minus-6.5 per game in rebounding differential.
With West Virginia using a successful full-court press to speed up tempo and take teams out of half-court sets over the past two games, turnovers and points off them could be a critical part of the Mountaineers defensive game plan moving forward. On Thursday, sophomore point guard Miles “Deuce” McBride agreed, saying that the press, at least incrementally, may be here to stay.
“I think that’s one of our strengths is going to be scoring from now on off of turnovers and in transition,” McBride said. “The faster I think we can make the game go and keep it in our control is going to be huge for us down the stretch because we know we can get points off of that and it takes a little pressure off of our half-court offense.”
The Cyclones have four players averaging double-figure scoring, led by junior guard Rasir Bolton at 15.8 points per game. Senior guard Jalen Coleman-Lands (13.5), junior forward Javan Johnson (11.3) and senior forward Solomon Young (10) are all significant contributors as well. Iowa State also has the option to go big with 7-foot freshman Xavier Foster.
Huggins said the Cyclones are still dangerous and not a team to be taken lightly, especially if the Mountaineers want to achieve one of the season’s main goals — winning a Big 12 title.
“You can’t win the conference if you’re losing home games,” Huggins said. “Look at the teams that have won the league, they’ve defended their home court.
“There’s a blueprint for us, we’ve just got to be able to follow it.”