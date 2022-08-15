The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20210918 mu soccer 68.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall takes on WVU during an NCAA men’s soccer match on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Hoops Family Field in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Two newcomers to the revived Sun Belt Conference men's soccer league were picked to finish at the top, and both of them are from West Virginia.

West Virginia University earned five of nine first-place votes from the league's coaches and came in at the top of the preseason poll, with Marshall University trailing closely behind, earning three first-place votes and landing at No. 2.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you